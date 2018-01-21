Muhsin Ertugral says Benni McCarthy needs to learn to control his behaviour in the dug-out after the Cape Town City coach was sent to the stands following a confrontation in the Ikapa Derby on Saturday.

Ertugral admitted that City were the better side in a 1-0 win secured via a Craig Martin goal in the second half‚ a result that left 10-man Ajax Cape Town in the relegation zone.

But there was a flashpoint on the sidelines though with 10 minutes remaining when the fourth official allowed Kwanda Mngonyama to wander onto the pitch without the man he was due to replace‚ Martin‚ having come off.

It meant that City briefly had 12 players on the pitch‚ before Ertugral protested the error and demanded a yellow card for Mngonyama‚ despite the player having been given permission to enter the pitch by fourth official Abongile Tom.

An incensed McCarthy left his dug-out and marched over to angrily confront Ertugral‚ before having to be restrained.

It led to a red card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka‚ and Ertugral feels it was justified.

“He needs to learn‚ he is still a baby … next time I will bring lollipops so he can play with it‚” Ertugral said.

“Benni needs also to learn a little bit … he was a great player but he also needs to learn how to behave a bit on the side [in the dugout].

"There is a line‚ why did they draw a line there?

"He came out of his line‚ came to my line and asked what am I doing.

“I don’t know what he is doing.

"I am long in this business and we put him out in the stands very quickly.

“Later on he wanted to explain to me certain things‚ but after the game for me these things are always over.

"That is there‚ in the 90 minutes.

"He will take time to learn‚ but he will.”