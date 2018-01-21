I will be surprised if Sundowns don't win the league‚ says Roger de Sa
21 January 2018 - 12:44
Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to win the league title this season.
Sundowns beat Stars 3-0 and De Sa said the league title is Sundowns' to lose.
"I think Sundowns can only lose it‚" De Sa said.
"They have given away some games.
"I watched their 3-2 loss to Pirates and I thought Sundowns should have been 5-0 up by half-time.
"I think it's going to take a lot to beat Sundowns with all the new signings they've got.
"I will be surprised if they don't win the championship.
"I think there's a little of a gap between Sundowns and the rest."
