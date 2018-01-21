Leonardo Castro introduces himself to the Kaizer Chiefs supporters

Colombia striker Leonardo Castro introduced himself to the Kaizer Chiefs faithful in the best way possible when he beat Baroka goalkeeper Virgil Vries to score a delightful strike that will have made the club’s supporters speak in tongues at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Recently-signed Castro’s 83rd minute sublime effort gave Chiefs a priceless away 2-1 over Baroka and also helped avenge the league defeat that AmaKhosi suffered against the same opposition in September last year.

Baroka had got the ball rolling when Talent Chawapiwa turned his markers with the grace of a ballroom dancer on stilettos‚ glided past the bemused Chiefs rearguard and then fired a low shot that beat goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

But even though he beat Khune‚ Chawapiwa’s beautifully executed snap shot could not find its way into the back of the net and it was denied by the upright.

Chawapiwa had the look of a man who had just been told he could no longer judge Miss Universe when the ball crashed against the upright.

But former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucky Nguzana put him out of his misery when he reacted the fastest as the ball rolled back into play and he beat Khune with a low shot that snaked past the Chiefs goalkeeper to give Baroka the 1-0 lead.

The Peter Mokaba Stadium was about as silent as a funeral procession after Nguzana’s opening goal.

But Chief made amends soon after the restart in the second half when AmaKhosi striker Ryan Moon equalised through a clinical header.

The Baroka goalkeeper did not know much about the goal and he will probably rely on television replays to give him an idea of what happened.