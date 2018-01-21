Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has praised Polokwane City for the manner in which they managed to stifle out Orlando Pirates for 87 minutes of a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

After going a goal down in the 19th minute to Dominic Chungwa's headed goal from a corner‚ Sredojevic said that Pirates tried everything‚ changing their approach to leave themselves exposed at the back and more attacking going forward‚ to throw themselves at Polokwane.

But he said Bucs ran into a wall‚ especially for the majority of the first half‚ before Lyle Foster finally managed his first PSL goal‚ and the 87th-minute equaliser.

"When you play a big match‚ like we played a big match last week (in a 3-1 away win against Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ that takes so much physically and emotionally‚ you really need to be firmly on the ground and look to the next match with the same dedication and motivation.

"And looking to repeat the performance through consistency‚" Sredojevic said.

"In preparation everything went well.

"Then we have been a bit surprised from the point where we wanted to play much better. It didn't happen.

"We started well again‚ wanted to build patiently and through football to create chances.

"We came into what I will call a 'blackout' from the moment of conceding the goal and so many minutes after.

"Because when for three or four minutes we were repeatedly conceding corner kicks we were not answering to that because this is the time when all of us we need to be focused.

"We weren't and we conceded that goal. From then‚ being a goal down‚ we were looking to change the formation‚ going with much more tactical risk‚ playing with three behind and two wing-backs.

"And looking to equalise‚ and then win the game. To throw everything on the field of play.

"At half time we put the team at peace‚ to not think about anything than giving everything on the field‚ playing much better than in the first half.

"Going in total risk - which is not easy against Polokwane's forward line‚ going three on three with Abbubaker Mobara‚ Gladwin Shitolo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza [at centreback].

"But there were not enough entrances into the box. We were hitting the wall all the time.

"And then‚ later on‚ in a total risk‚ pulling the two wingbacks out and putting in attacking players‚ paid us back with Lyle Foster scoring his first PSL goal.

"I can say that we had against us one very good team who came with very good organisation‚ with a sharp counterattack."

Fifth-placed Pirates will be looking for three points when they meet last-placed Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.