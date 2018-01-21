Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane threw the pending transfer of star striker Khama Billiat back to his employers‚ saying it was up to them to renew the wantaway player's contract before it expires in June.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean scored two superb free-kicks when Sundowns beat Platinum Stars 3-0 at Loftus on Saturday to remain four points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership table.

Sibusiso Vilakazi opened the scoring with an equally outstanding strike in the 22nd minute before Billiat wrapped up the game with a brace that took his league tally to five this season.

Billiat‚ who had missed seven league matches through injuries and the continued uncertainty over his contract‚ has been linked with many clubs locally and abroad‚ with his representatives unable to find common ground with Sundowns on the renewal of his five-year contract.

Mosimane said Billiat's situation was no longer in his hands.

"It's not in my hands‚" said Mosimane.

"But what's important is for us to have a back up.

"We love Khama‚ if he stays‚ okay. But that's between Khama and the agent as well as the board of Sundowns."

Mosimane said he hoped that common ground would be reached with a player who has contributed immensely to Sundowns winning two league titles and the African Champions League among many other trophies.

"My job is to ensure that the team keeps going and stays at the top of the log.

"The rest (regarding Billiat's future)‚ I'm no longer part of it‚" gushed Mosimane‚ who also gave some minutes to the new signings Jeremy Brockie‚ Aubrey Ngoma and Uruguayan sensation Leandro Sirino in the second half.

Sirino‚ playing in the hole behind the strikers‚ impressed the Brazilians fans with his slick touches and he cut through the Stars defence with his razor sharp moves going forward.

"I know why we brought him here‚" said Mosimane of Sirino.

"He's got the first touch that Khama has.

"And he's got a pass.

"You saw the one that he put through for Percy. He's calm on the ball‚ he's quality."

With one eye on the next game against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Mosimane rested his captain Hlompho Kekana and played Khama and the three new signings.

"You saw Brockie‚ he's fit and ready than most of the new signings because he has been playing (at SuperSport)‚" said Mosimane.

"We needed somebody like him who the opposition will know that you leave him once‚ he will score. "The team will improve because the quality we've got is good. I'm yet to see a team that plays better than us‚ whether we win or lose.

"This team is more bullish and more confident than the ones we've had before."