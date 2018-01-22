Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk believes that the impressive turnout for their international friendly against Sweden on Sunday‚ as well as the reception the side enjoyed in Cape Town all week‚ is a sign that women’s football is beginning to be “taken seriously” in South Africa.

Around 12‚000 fans turned out at the Cape Town Stadium for the clash‚ considerably more than either of the city’s Premier Soccer League clubs draw for games outside of the ‘Big Three’.

It should be noted that entrance to the match was free‚ but Van Wyk says the whole week in the Mother City has shown her how people are warming to the women’s game.

“It was a phenomenal crowd that came out to support us‚ I think it is the biggest crowd we have ever had for Banyana‚” she said.

“It’s amazing. It gives us the confidence knowing that people are going to come out and support us‚ knowing that people are supporting women’s football for once.

“To hear that stadium roar … hopefully we come back here because this is probably one of my favourite games I have played here in South Africa to date.

“The atmosphere was amazing‚ even when we were 3-0 down‚ the crowd still got behind us. We didn’t see anybody walking out the stadium like they usually do with the mens football.

“In the streets people hoot at us‚ people want to greet us‚ they want to take photos and selfies‚ it makes you feel like a professional footballer and you don’t get seen as just another girl wanting to play a male-dominated sport.

“It’s good that it is getting to the stage where people are actually taking women’s football seriously in our country.