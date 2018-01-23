Soccer

Polokwane City snatch a late equalizer to frustrate SuperSport United

23 January 2018 - 21:49 By Marc Strydom
Puleng Tlolane and Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali of Polokwane City challenged by Grant Kekana of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 23 January 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United were well on their way to grinding out an unappealing Absa Premiership victory against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium but were denied by Puleng Tolane's deflected strike well into added time.

Morgan Gould had headed SuperSport ahead in the 31st minute.

Matsatsantsa, though, paid for not being able to ram home the advantage, and remain rooted in the bottom half of the PSL.

City had an early chance when Puleng Tlolane's run and pass put through Rodney Ramagalela, whose shot was stopped by the legs of Reyaad Pieterse.

From there the match was dominated by SuperSport.

In the 17th Polokwane suffered a blow as Rendani Ndou went off injured and was replaced by Dominic Chungwa.

On a break Thuso Phala's pass across the front of the box missed Kingston Nkatha but was picked up by Aubrey Modiba free on the left, who, like Ramagalela, saw a save off the legs of George Chigova.

SuperSport went ahead when from Dean Furman's free-kick curled in from deep, left midfield, found Morgan Gould on the end of it to nod in off the right upright.

Matsatsantsa shut the game out in a second half where the closest anyone came was Phala with a strike from outside the box that was skied high above Chigova's goal.

But, with time 33 seconds past the four minutes of referees' added time, Chigova's goal-kick was headed on by Chungwa for Tlolane to run onto, whose shot from the right of the area took a wicked deflection off the outstretched leg of Clayton Daniels past a stranded Pieterse.

