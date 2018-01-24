Soccer

Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren

24 January 2018
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Eric Hamren took a year’s break from football after coaching Sweden at Euro 2016‚ and then wanted a new challenge‚ which presented itself in the form of the head of technical post at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns’ new 60-year-old technical head arrives with an impressive CV.

Most notably he coached Sweden for seven years from 2009 to 2016‚ qualifying for two Uefa European Championships.

The Swede finished bottom of their groups in both 2012 and 2016.

In a 35-year coaching career Hamren won two Norwegian league titles with Rosenborg in 2009 and 2010‚ a Danish title with AaB Fodbold in 2008‚ and three Swedish Cups with AIK in 1996 and 1997 and Orgryte IS in 2000.

Sweden drew 1-1 against Republic of Ireland‚ and lost 1-0 against Italy and 1-0 against Belgium to earn just a point at the 2016 European championship in France.

“After Euro 2016 I wanted a break from football‚” Hamren said.

“And after a break of more than a year I was still hungry to work in football more.

"But I wanted to do something else‚ something new.

“And this (Sundowns) is a new thing from what I had done – a new club‚ a new country‚ a new part of the world.

“I got a question via my agent about whether I wanted to come here.

"And I knew it was a big club – in South Africa and in Africa.

“When I came here in December I met the people in the club – I met Pitso (Mosimane‚ Sundowns’ head coach)‚ I met the president (Patrice Motsepe).

“And when the president told me his ambitions for the club have to say I got more interested because I like challenges.”

Hamren said he needs time to assess Sundowns’ structures‚ and what input he can make in terms of improving the development and advising the senior team.

“It’s too early to say. I will be listening and learning and watching about the club and South African football and African football‚” he said.

“It’s too early to say something on what my opinion and analysis is.

"Give me some time and my goal and mission is that together with those people here‚ especially Pitso with his excellent knowledge on South African and African football‚ I want to learn more.

“But I’m sure I can also bring something here on how we are working in Europe.”

