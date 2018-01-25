Soccer

Ajax Cape Town set their sights on high-flying Free State Stars

25 January 2018 - 14:04 By Nick Said
Yannick Zakri during the Ajax Cape Town morning training session at Ikamva, Cape Town on 24 January 2018.
Yannick Zakri during the Ajax Cape Town morning training session at Ikamva, Cape Town on 24 January 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town will likely have to continue showing improvement if they are to beat high-flying Free State Stars in their Absa Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Performances under new coach Muhsin Ertugral have steadily been more assured‚ but three defeats in four games have left them second-from-the-bottom and in the relegation play-off position.

And last time out they were out-gunned by a superior Cape Town City side that showed while Ertugral may be implementing methods to improve the team‚ they do also lack quality in certain areas.

The coach is likely to hand a debut at some point to new signing Yannick Zakri‚ who is eligible for selection and raring to go following his move on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns this month.

“This is a good move for me and I am very happy to be here‚” Zakri told reporters this week.

“We have a lot of talented players here and I trust my teammates that we can get out of this situation.

"I’ve watched Ajax Cape Town play in the past and I know they play nice football.

"They miss some experience right now and I want to add that to the team.

“Now I have a new family and I just want to do my best.

"I trust the coach and I want to help the team.

"We just have to take it game by game‚ and everything will come right.”

Stars have enjoyed some recent success in Cape Town‚ beating Ajax 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup clash two years ago and then gaining a 2-2 draw in the league on their last visit.

Stars won four league games in a row to move into second place in the league before a surprise 3-0 home loss to Maritzburg United last time out ended that run.

Victory would move Stars to second again‚ three points behind leaders Sundowns‚ though they will have played a game more.

It would keep up their most unlikely tilt at the title race this year‚ but also cement their chances of finishing in the top eight in what is a tight league table this season.

The club have confirmed the signing of Belgian forward Maxime Cosse‚ but he will not be eligible for the Ajax clash while he sorts out a work permit.

READ MORE:

Cape Town City in discussions for Steven Pienaar

Steven Pienaar is a potential target for Cape Town City in a move that would bring his career full circle.
Sport
54 minutes ago

Will Chiefs v Sundowns be the Castro v Brockie show?

Saturday night’s big Absa Premiership contest between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium has the potential to turn into the Leonardo ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Little-known club from Margate dreams of a football fairy tale

Happy Wanderers are not a club that most South African football fans will have heard of‚ but the tiny side from Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south ...
Sport
3 hours ago

We don’t have a budget to buy a Brockie for a couple of millions: De Sa

Sitting with just 15 points at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table‚ Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa believes that gaining the same number of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. I'm aware of Hlompho Kekana’s long-range shots‚ says Chiefs' Itu Khune Soccer
  2. Cape Town City in discussions for Steven Pienaar Soccer
  3. Will Chiefs v Sundowns be the Castro v Brockie show? Soccer
  4. Chiefs keeper Khune goes toe to toe with Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Coach Fadlu Davids helps Maritzburg United get their second wind Soccer
  2. Sundowns have problems at the back like any other team‚ says Komphela Soccer
  3. I won't play Brockie against Chiefs‚ says Pitso as he steps up mind games Soccer
  4. Yannick Zakri likely to make his Ajax Cape Town debut on Friday Soccer
  5. Steve Komphela vs Pitso Mosimane head-to-head record Soccer
  6. Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren Soccer
  7. From sleeping in toilet to Champions League - and now China Soccer
  8. Polokwane City snatch a late equalizer to frustrate SuperSport United  Soccer
  9. Five reasons why Kaizer Chiefs will beat Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  10. 'I’m scared of Kaizer Chiefs‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  11. Why Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday Soccer
X