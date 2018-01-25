Ajax Cape Town will likely have to continue showing improvement if they are to beat high-flying Free State Stars in their Absa Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Performances under new coach Muhsin Ertugral have steadily been more assured‚ but three defeats in four games have left them second-from-the-bottom and in the relegation play-off position.

And last time out they were out-gunned by a superior Cape Town City side that showed while Ertugral may be implementing methods to improve the team‚ they do also lack quality in certain areas.

The coach is likely to hand a debut at some point to new signing Yannick Zakri‚ who is eligible for selection and raring to go following his move on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns this month.

“This is a good move for me and I am very happy to be here‚” Zakri told reporters this week.

“We have a lot of talented players here and I trust my teammates that we can get out of this situation.

"I’ve watched Ajax Cape Town play in the past and I know they play nice football.

"They miss some experience right now and I want to add that to the team.

“Now I have a new family and I just want to do my best.

"I trust the coach and I want to help the team.

"We just have to take it game by game‚ and everything will come right.”

Stars have enjoyed some recent success in Cape Town‚ beating Ajax 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup clash two years ago and then gaining a 2-2 draw in the league on their last visit.

Stars won four league games in a row to move into second place in the league before a surprise 3-0 home loss to Maritzburg United last time out ended that run.

Victory would move Stars to second again‚ three points behind leaders Sundowns‚ though they will have played a game more.

It would keep up their most unlikely tilt at the title race this year‚ but also cement their chances of finishing in the top eight in what is a tight league table this season.

The club have confirmed the signing of Belgian forward Maxime Cosse‚ but he will not be eligible for the Ajax clash while he sorts out a work permit.