Steven Pienaar is a potential target for Cape Town City in a move that would bring his career full circle.

TimesLIVE understands that there have been discussions between City owner John Comitis and Pienaar’s representative‚ Rob Moore‚ but that a final decision has not yet been taken.

Comitis apparently would have to consult with coach Benni McCarthy‚ a former national teammate of Pienaar’s‚ over whether he saw the 35-year-old as adding value to his squad.

City have made it known that they are looking for one more attacking player to bring into the squad this month‚ though in the case of Pienaar they would not be bound by the transfer window as he is a free agent.

Former Everton star Pienaar was released by Bidvest Wits last month having made little impact at the club he joined on a reported R500,000 per month salary at the start of the campaign.

He would be likely to have to take a significant salary cut were he to join City‚ though for a player who had an illustrious 16-year career in Europe‚ money is unlikely to be his motivating factor.

Comitis and Moore were both involved in Ajax Cape Town when Pienaar left the Urban Warriors for the Amsterdam mother-club in 2001‚ and his return to the Mother City would be complete a circle in his career.