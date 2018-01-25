Soccer

Chiefs keeper Khune goes toe to toe with Sundowns coach Mosimane

25 January 2018 - 13:55 By Sazi Hadebe
(FROM left to RIGHT): Kaizer chiefs head coach Steve Komphela , Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Mamelodi Sundowns' captain Hlompho Kekana and Sundowns head caoch Pitso Mosimane during a joint press conference at Medshield Offices on January 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A game of numbers erupted between the two men who are likely to play significant but differing roles when Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns meet in a mouthwatering Absa Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune claimed his team dominated the attendance in the stands when they beat Sundowns 2-1 away from home in the first round at Loftus Versveld last year.

“We had more fans than the home team (at Loftus)‚ and everywhere we go we have more fans‚" Khune said.

"We fill up the stadiums.

“Just this past weekend we were away to Baroka but it felt like it was our home game‚” said Khune when he was asked of the growing stature of the game between Chiefs and Sundowns.

This didn’t sit well with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane who‚ without presenting any facts or numbers‚ was quick to call Khune to order saying “maybe before” Chiefs would have had those numbers‚ leaving the Chiefs goalkeeper and the audience rolling with laughter.

“I just want to correct Itu (Khune) in that they had more support than us at aLoftus.

"His numbers are not right.

"They used to be before… not anymore‚” said Mosimane.

Another contentious issue between the two was the number of goals Mosimane was hoping to see being scored by both teams on Saturday.

“I won’t mind a 3-3- draw not 0-0. Let’s have goals.

"If there’s a difference of a goal‚ let’s have 5-4. Beautiful‚” said Mosimane.

In reply‚ Khune said there’s no way he would allow such a high number of goals to go past him on Saturday. He promised to keep a clean sheet.

“I don’t agree with coach Pitso when he says we must let in three goals. I don’t want to concede three goals‚" Khune said.

“Even George (Lebese) advised me to stay on my line in order to avoid conceding those long-range shots of Hlompho (Kekana).

“Yes we want to see goals but that means we should not have goalkeepers on Saturday.

"So we want to keep a clean sheet and I’m glad our strikers have their scoring boots.”

