I'm aware of Hlompho Kekana’s long-range shots‚ says Chiefs' Itu Khune

Kaizer Chiefs have the right defensive structure to be able to stop Mamelodi Sundowns’ feared attack‚ says Amakhosi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Asked about Chiefs’ opponents in Saturday’s crunch Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium‚ who are capable of scoring from all angles‚ Khune said: “It’s not a major concern.

“I think at Chiefs our weapon … I don’t know if I should say this because I’m going to be exposing a lot.

“It’s just something that we believe in – that the first offender must be the first defender.

“So whichever area the player loses the ball in – he must be the first one to press before the opponents pick up their heads and maybe he can pick out the pass.

“That has worked very well.

“But I’m aware of (Hlompho) Kekana’s long-range shots.

"I’ll have to prepare myself mentally‚ physically and emotionally‚ and do my calculations right because I don’t want to be caught maybe daydreaming.”

Chiefs shut Downs out impressively in a 2-1 victory to Amakhosi at FNB Stadium in October.

Third-placed Amakhosi have been in the more consistent recent form with four wins and a draw from five matches. Leaders Sundowns have won three and lost two.