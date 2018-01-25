Happy Wanderers are not a club that most South African football fans will have heard of‚ but the tiny side from Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast epitomises what the Nedbank Cup is all about.

Wanderers are not yet four years old and compete in the SAB Regional League‚ the fourth tier of South African football.

They did not manage to draw a club from the elite league in the Nedbank Cup Last 32‚ but instead will host provincial rivals Royal Eagles from the National First Division (NFD) in the opening round.

It will still be a mighty challenge against a club two divisions above them‚ and a chance for the team to showcase their ability to a national audience.

“I started this team from scratch and in the early years I was a ‘Jomo Sono’‚ owner and coach‚” Phumlani Ndwandwe tells TimesLIVE with a chuckle.

“But I started it with a dream to give young players in the Margate area a platform to perform.

“I have said to them‚ I cannot promise you much‚ but what I can promise you is that I will give you the stage to play. It is up to you to use it and take this opportunity.

“That opportunity is now and the players‚ who are all from the Margate area‚ have the chance to change their lives.

"This is what we have been looking for‚ it is up to them to showcase their talent now.”

Ndwandwe guided his club from Local Football Associations (LFA) level into the SAB Regional League‚ but has now handed over the reins to former South African Under-23 coach Kenny Ndlazi.

The veteran coach had come close to helping Maccabi FC into the ABC Motsepe League last season.

Ndwandwe says there is no special story behind the name of his club‚ saying “it is up to the players to write the story”.

They will host Royal Eagles at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday 11 February (3:30pm).

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 was completed this week when Western Cape third-tier side Steenberg United and Mpumalanga team Phiva Young Stars sealed their place in the first round.

Steenberg will host fellow ABC Motsepe League side Orbit College‚ while Phiva Young Stars host top-flight Chippa United‚ a chance for them to perform a giant-killing act.

2018 NEDBANK CUP LAST 32 FIXTURES:

Wednesday, 7 February 2018:

Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City : Bidvest Stadium (7:30pm)

AmaZulu v Mthatha Bucks : King Zwelithini Stadium (7:30pm)

Ubuntu Cape Town v Polokwane City : Athlone Stadium (7:30pm)

Friday, 9 February 2018:

Cape Town All Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns : Athlone Stadium (8pm)

Saturday, 10 February 2018:

Swallows FC v Maritzburg United : Dobsonville Stadium (3:30pm)

Steenburg United v Orbit College : Parrow Park (3:30pm)

Phiva Young Stars v Chippa United : Kabokweni Stadium (3:30pm)

Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town : Orlando Stadium (8:15pm)

Super Eagles v Free State Stars : Goble Park Stadium (8:15pm)

Sunday, 11 February 2018:

Mariveni United v Eastern Cape Bees : Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3:30pm)

Happy Wanderers v Royal Eagles : Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3:30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows : FNB Stadium (3:30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United : Dr. Molemela Stadium (3:30pm)

Wednesday, 14 February 2018:

Richards Bay v Bloemfontein Young Tigers : Umhlathuze Stadium (3:30pm)

Platinum Stars v Baroka FC : Royal Bafokeng Stadium (7:30pm)

Stellenbosch FC v Highlands Park : Athlone Stadium (7:30pm)