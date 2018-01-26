Orlando Pirates want to handle rough diamond teenage striker Lyle Foster with cotton wool‚ bringing him along “step by step” so he can realise his potential‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has said.

Foster scored his first Absa Premiership goal in the 86th minute to earn Pirates a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old‚ who had trials with Monaco in November‚ went to the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in September‚ where Thabo Senong’s Amajita were steered to victory by the Pirates forward’s tournament top-scoring three goals.

Sredojevic credited Bucs allowing Foster to do duty for the South Africa U-20s as having played a role in the teen breaking back into Pirates’ first team.

“Lyle had a honeymoon‚ remember when he came against Cape Town City and he assisted‚” Sredojevic said‚ referring to Foster setting up Thabo Qalinge’s winner in a 1-0 win for Pirates at FNB Stadium in September.