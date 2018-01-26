Micho wants to treat Pirates 'diamond' Foster with cotton wool
Orlando Pirates want to handle rough diamond teenage striker Lyle Foster with cotton wool‚ bringing him along “step by step” so he can realise his potential‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has said.
Foster scored his first Absa Premiership goal in the 86th minute to earn Pirates a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
The 17-year-old‚ who had trials with Monaco in November‚ went to the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in September‚ where Thabo Senong’s Amajita were steered to victory by the Pirates forward’s tournament top-scoring three goals.
Sredojevic credited Bucs allowing Foster to do duty for the South Africa U-20s as having played a role in the teen breaking back into Pirates’ first team.
“Lyle had a honeymoon‚ remember when he came against Cape Town City and he assisted‚” Sredojevic said‚ referring to Foster setting up Thabo Qalinge’s winner in a 1-0 win for Pirates at FNB Stadium in September.
“Then he had an injury. He went to France. Coming back‚ there were some doubts about him going to Cosafa or not.
“We are happy that we sent him to Cosafa. He served the nation in the best possible way there.
“On December 27‚ when we resumed training (from the Christmas break)‚ he came back working strongly.
“And his goal (against Polokwane) was not an accident. He was really working hard supported by elder players.
“He has opened his account. And I do not look at where he is now. I look‚ together with my technical team‚ at where he can reach.
“And when you have a player and diamond of that magnitude then you are looking at how to put him step by step‚ slowly‚ so that he can reach the highest level of his potential.
“And he really has potential. And we believe that as time goes‚ with mileage in the legs‚ he will give us more and then be better‚ and reach where we want him to reach – the highest international level.”
Sixth-placed Pirates meet last-placed Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.
PSL this weekend
Friday:
- Maritzburg United v Chippa United (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)
- Ajax Cape Town v Free State Stars (Cape Town Stadium‚ 8pm)
Saturday:
- Polokwane City v AmaZulu (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
- Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates (Royal Bafokeng Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
- SuperSport United v Bidvest Wits (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 6pm)
- Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
Sunday:
- Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
- Lamontville Golden Arrows v Baroka (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE