Soccer

SuperSport United sign Mogakolodi Ngele

26 January 2018 - 15:36 By Marc Strydom
Mogakolodi Ngele of Wits celebrating his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on April 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mogakolodi Ngele of Wits celebrating his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on April 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

SuperSport United have announced the signing of Mogakolodi Ngele from Mamelodi Sundowns on a six-month loan deal.

The club confirmed the deal for the skilled Botswana international forward on their official Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

“@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele from @Masandawana on a six-month loan deal‚” the club Tweeted.

Ngele played a role in Bidvest Wits winning last season’s Absa Premiership title on loan there from Sundowns.

The former Platinum Stars forward with an eye for goal was recalled to Downs in the off-season‚ but has made just one substitutes’ appearance‚ in a 1-0 home defeat against Cape Town City in December‚ for the Brazilians in 2017-18.

READ MORE

Safa lawyers apply to postpone Nonkonyana dismissal case

Lawyers of the South African Football Association (Safa) have applied to postpone a high court case of unfair dismissal against them by Chief Mwelo ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns' talk of Chiefs being favourites is 'mind games'

Any talk from Mamelodi Sundowns’ camp that Kaizer Chiefs might be favourites in Saturday’s night’s big Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium is just ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns debunk myth that you need to win at home

Mamelodi Sundowns are this season debunking the view that homeground advantage is important for success with it being their away form that has seen ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wanderers test in doubt as final session ends with Elgar struck on helmet Cricket
  2. Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger Soccer
  3. Safa lawyers apply to postpone Nonkonyana dismissal case Soccer
  4. Final is 'humongous' for Halep and Wozniacki, says Wilander Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X