SuperSport United have announced the signing of Mogakolodi Ngele from Mamelodi Sundowns on a six-month loan deal.

The club confirmed the deal for the skilled Botswana international forward on their official Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

“@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele from @Masandawana on a six-month loan deal‚” the club Tweeted.

Ngele played a role in Bidvest Wits winning last season’s Absa Premiership title on loan there from Sundowns.

The former Platinum Stars forward with an eye for goal was recalled to Downs in the off-season‚ but has made just one substitutes’ appearance‚ in a 1-0 home defeat against Cape Town City in December‚ for the Brazilians in 2017-18.