Kaizer Chiefs’ youngsters coming through the ranks and new signings have reenergised the Soweto giants ahead of their huge Absa Premiership title-chasing clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE selects three potential match-winners from the ranks of the Amakhosi.

Willard Katsande

The general in midfield is set for another epic clash with his Downs counterpart Hlompho Kekana in the engine room. The last one was won by Katsande‚ when Chiefs so impressively shut the Brazilians out in a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld in October.

And if Amakhosi are again to tame the country’s finest attack‚ it will be the tireless Zimbabwean’s energy and earth-shattering challenges – capable of rocking even FNB Stadium – that will be key breaking up offensive moves in front of his back three.

The modern version of Katsande has also matured into a box-to-box player‚ capable of initiating attacks once he’s won the ball – which he usually does. If Siphelele Ntshangase gets a start‚ or comes off the bench‚ it can be Katsande who is most responsible for getting the ball to Chiefs’ impressive new playmaking signing.

Ryan Moon

The youngster has been finding his feet with two goals in three games. And he’s showing a knack for being in the right place at the right time in the box. Such instincts are what make great strikers.

Leonardo Castro might have come off the bench and slammed in a goal that had Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane this week exclaiming‚ “but he never scored goals like that for us”‚ for the 2-1 win against Baroka FC on Saturday. But it was Moon who was first on the scoresheet.

Bryce Moon’s younger brother is showing why Chiefs invested in him as a player for the future a year-and-a-half ago as a signing from Maritzburg United in July 2016. He seems to deserve to keep his starting place‚ with perhaps Castro reserved as an impact player. If Moon does‚ he can truly start to make his name at Amakhosi should he not allow the occasion to rattle him against the 2016 African champions.

Itumeleng Khune

The one-man army. How many times this season has Itu Khune had performances worthy of such a description? At one stage he was winning so many man-of-the-match awards you started to wonder if he actually had teammates.

Speaking to the media this week Khune seemed relieved that a new-look Chiefs in 2018 have shown far more potential‚ with a far more varied range of potential consistent performers. But South Africa’s goalkeeper extraordinaire still has the ability to be Saturday’s match-winner as Amakhosi’s last line of defence.

One of the fascinating contests of the afternoon will be between Chiefs' keeper and Sundowns signing Jeremy Brockie‚ who had Khune's number when he played for SuperSport United.

An improved Chiefs promises much in 2018. And an improved Chiefs with Itu to beat‚ even more so.