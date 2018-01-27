If Kaizer Chiefs versus Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday night were a chess game‚ both coaches‚ buoyed by some big-name signings‚ would have pieces‚ but Downs coach Pitso Mosimane just a few more of them.

Chiefs are a new-look team in 2018. They were starting to look promising at the end of 2017. Since a 1-0 away defeat against Chippa United on December 6‚ Amakhosi have not been beaten in the Absa Premiership.

They have won four and drawn one. Not one of their victories has come by more than a single-goal margin. None have been overly convincing. Even in a 2-1 defeat of Baroka FC in Polokwane on Saturday it took Leonardo Castro’s gem slammed in as a substitute to earn victory.

But the results have kept coming as the energy and quality injected by the youngsters introduced last year‚ and arrival of big-name signings Castro and Siphelele Ntshangase this year‚ has lifted confidence.

Still‚ looking at Saturday night’s game‚ Komphela does have more options than he used to have; and he also still has less than Mosimane.

If Komphela opts to start with on-form young centre-forward Ryan Moon‚ and perhaps start Ntshangase‚ he has Castro coming off the bench as an impact player‚ but not a whole lot more.