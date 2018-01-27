Soccer

Improving Wits thump out of sorts SuperSport to move away from danger

27 January 2018 - 20:19 By TIISETSO MALEPA
Daylon Claasen of Wits celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Daylon Claasen of Wits celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits continued their upward trajectory with a thumping come-from-behind win over fellow strugglers SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Saturday evening.

Four second half goals from substitute Gabadihno Mhango, James Keene, Daylon Claason and captain Thulani Hlatswayo condemned United to their fifth defeat in seven matches as the visitors ran out 4-1 winners at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

United captain Dean Furman put the home side in front midway through the first half through a penalty after his Wits counterpart Hlatswayo hacked down striker Kingston Nkatha in the box.

Wits were first to get out of their blocks and enjoyed the lions’ share of possession despite being a goal down but could not find the right combinations to unlock the SuperSport defence until the second half.

The Clever Boys came back from the break with guns blazing and it took them just two minutes to get back into the match when Mhango breezed past his markers to level the score at 1-1.

Wits took the lead six minutes later with a clinical header from striker Keene to make it 2-1. Claasen’s thunderbolt goal in the 64th and Hlatswayo’s thumping header towards the final whistle ended the match as a contest.

The deflating defeat condemned SuperSport to 13th spot on the Absa Premiership log table with a paltry 21 points from 18 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following a horrendous start to the defence of their league title, Wits are starting to pick up a winning momentum and have now won four of their previous matches.

Gavin Hunt’s men are slowly moving from the relegation zone and now a place above SuperSport in 12th spot with 21 points from 19 encounters.

To be fair, it has been a taxing fixture schedule for SuperSport since the turn of the new year in which they have had to play a match after every three days.

They drew 0-0 against Chiefs in their first match of the year (January 6), lost 2-0 at Wits on January 10, lost 1-0 away at Lamontville Golden Arrows (January 14), 1-0 win over Maritzburg United (January 17, 2-0 away defeat at AmaZulu (20 January), 1-1 draw against Polokwane City on 23 January and this 4-1 thumping.

SuperSport will play a staggering 8th match in the month of January when they host AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Other weekend PSL Results:

Friday, 26 January 2018:

Ajax Cape Town 0 – 0 Free State Stars

Maritzburg United 1 – 1 Chippa United

Saturday, 27 January 2018:

Platinum Stars 0 – 2 Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City 0 – 0 AmaZulu 

SuperSport United 1 – 4 Bidvest Wits

READ MORE:

Pirates boost title hopes with win over bottom club Platinum Stars

Orlando Pirates’s upped their chances of mounting a serious challenge to the Absa Premiership title when they beat a hapless Platinum Stars through ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SuperSport ‘close’ to signing replacement for Brockie‚ says Tinkler

SuperSport are working on signing a replacement striker for Jeremy Brockie‚ and are “fairly close” to closing a deal‚ Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler ...
Sport
8 hours ago

If Chiefs-Sundowns were a chess game‚ Mosimane would have more pieces

If Kaizer Chiefs versus Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday night were a chess game‚ both coaches‚ buoyed by some big-name signings‚ would ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Ajax held by Stars, Maritzburg throw away a lead in draw against Chippa

Yannick Zakri made his debut for Ajax Cape Town, but there would be no fairytale goal as the Premier Soccer League strugglers were held to a 0-0 draw ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday that Arsenal were responsible for striker Alexis Sanchez missing a drug test on the day he completed his move to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Goalless draw leaves Chiefs still five points behind Sundowns  Soccer
  2. Marin Cilic aiming to turn up heat on Roger Federer Sport
  3. Improving Wits thump out of sorts SuperSport to move away from danger Soccer
  4. Pirates boost title hopes with win over bottom club Platinum Stars  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home

Related articles

  1. Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger Soccer
  2. Micho wants to treat Pirates 'diamond' Foster with cotton wool Soccer
  3. SuperSport United sign Mogakolodi Ngele Soccer
  4. Safa lawyers apply to postpone Nonkonyana dismissal case Soccer
  5. Sundowns' talk of Chiefs being favourites is 'mind games' Soccer
  6. Sundowns debunk myth that you need to win at home Soccer
  7. Three stars who will win the game for Chiefs against Sundowns Soccer
  8. Three players who will win the game against Chiefs for Sundowns Soccer
  9. Jordaan almost certain to be re-elected as SAFA boss after regions back him Soccer
  10. I'm aware of Hlompho Kekana’s long-range shots‚ says Chiefs' Itu Khune Soccer
X