Improving Wits thump out of sorts SuperSport to move away from danger

Bidvest Wits continued their upward trajectory with a thumping come-from-behind win over fellow strugglers SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Saturday evening.

Four second half goals from substitute Gabadihno Mhango, James Keene, Daylon Claason and captain Thulani Hlatswayo condemned United to their fifth defeat in seven matches as the visitors ran out 4-1 winners at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

United captain Dean Furman put the home side in front midway through the first half through a penalty after his Wits counterpart Hlatswayo hacked down striker Kingston Nkatha in the box.

Wits were first to get out of their blocks and enjoyed the lions’ share of possession despite being a goal down but could not find the right combinations to unlock the SuperSport defence until the second half.

The Clever Boys came back from the break with guns blazing and it took them just two minutes to get back into the match when Mhango breezed past his markers to level the score at 1-1.

Wits took the lead six minutes later with a clinical header from striker Keene to make it 2-1. Claasen’s thunderbolt goal in the 64th and Hlatswayo’s thumping header towards the final whistle ended the match as a contest.

The deflating defeat condemned SuperSport to 13th spot on the Absa Premiership log table with a paltry 21 points from 18 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following a horrendous start to the defence of their league title, Wits are starting to pick up a winning momentum and have now won four of their previous matches.

Gavin Hunt’s men are slowly moving from the relegation zone and now a place above SuperSport in 12th spot with 21 points from 19 encounters.

To be fair, it has been a taxing fixture schedule for SuperSport since the turn of the new year in which they have had to play a match after every three days.

They drew 0-0 against Chiefs in their first match of the year (January 6), lost 2-0 at Wits on January 10, lost 1-0 away at Lamontville Golden Arrows (January 14), 1-0 win over Maritzburg United (January 17, 2-0 away defeat at AmaZulu (20 January), 1-1 draw against Polokwane City on 23 January and this 4-1 thumping.

SuperSport will play a staggering 8th match in the month of January when they host AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Other weekend PSL Results:

Friday, 26 January 2018:

Ajax Cape Town 0 – 0 Free State Stars

Maritzburg United 1 – 1 Chippa United

Saturday, 27 January 2018:

Platinum Stars 0 – 2 Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City 0 – 0 AmaZulu

SuperSport United 1 – 4 Bidvest Wits