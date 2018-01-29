Soccer

WATCH | Usain Bolt joins Mamelodi Sundowns at training

29 January 2018 - 12:25 By Mninawa Ntloko
Retired Jamaican athletic superstar Usain Bolt and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Mninawa Ntloko

Retired Jamaican athletic superstar Usain Bolt joined Mamelodi Sundowns at training on Monday morning and showed a glimpse of what he can do on a soccer pitch.

The eight-time Olympic champion is visiting SA as part of an Athletics South Africa developments but is also know for his passion for football.

He has often spoken about his desire to transition to football after his athletics career is over and it is not clear if Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane saw enough to seriously consider signing him after his training session on Monday.

The visit to Chloorkop was a marketing dream for sports gear company Puma as they sponsor Sundowns‚ Rihanna and Bolt‚ among others.

More to follow.

