Soccer

Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro

31 January 2018 - 10:57 By Mark Gleeson
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium on January 12, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium on January 12, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Striker Tendai Ndoro has been cleared by the Premier Soccer League to play for Ajax Cape Town in a major relief for the relegation-threatened outfit‚ who face the prospect of being docked points and tumbling to the bottom of the league standings.

The league decided that the Zimbabwe international could continue playing even though Ajax are his third club in a single season and this is against FIFA rules.

No explanation has yet been given by the league’s Dispute Resolution Chamber for their decision but it will breathe much confidence into the club who had been sitting on tenterhooks for days‚ expecting Ndoro to be ruled out of the rest of the season and to lose points from the game he played against Platinum Stars earlier in January.

Also‚ new signing Siyanda Zwane will be drafted straight into the starting line-up for Ajax when they face Orlando Pirates in another vital Absa Premiership encounter on Wednesday night‚ said coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The full back was signed on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend and had his first training session in Cape Town at the start of the week but is ready to play‚ asserted the coach.

“He will play‚ I want him going up and down the field.

"He was a player I gave an opportunity to when I was at (Lamontville) Golden Arrows and I have always admired his work rate. He is tireless.

"He will give us a chance to try different approaches during the game‚ which is what I want to do - to mix and match a bit.”

Ertugral also said he would keep the inexperienced Yagan Sasman in defence‚ after drafting him into the starting line-up for the last game against Free State Stars.

Sasman‚ 21‚ is among several of the fringe squad players that Ertugral has given an opportunity to as he tries to find the right combinations for the team.

“I’m still not scared to play the youngsters.

"You cannot grow as a player when he is sitting in the stands.”

Ajax are second from bottom in the standings and have lost three of the five matches since Ertugral was drafted in for a fourth spell in charge to try and save the club from possible relegation.

READ MORE:

Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

Arsenal suffered another painful Premier League defeat as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 on Tuesday, boosting their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane

Outspoken Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane says Premier Soccer League defenders are scared of Gift Motupa.
Sport
19 hours ago

Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now?

South African sport can be the best and the worst of things.
Sport
20 hours ago

Sweden clubs chasing Bafana striker Rantie after his sacking in Turkey

Tokelo Rantie might be headed back to his happy stomping ground in Sweden after his contract at Turkish club Genclerbirligi was terminated this week.
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. We were complacent‚ admits Titans coach Boucher after Warriors defeat  Cricket
  2. Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma Soccer
  3. Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro Soccer
  4. Rusike has makings of a great striker‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Tendai Ndoro's future in the balance as PSL contemplates his fate Soccer
  2. Shakes Mashaba throws his weight behind new forum bidding for change in SA ... Soccer
  3. Fiery Alexis Sanchez can spark Man United, says Ander Herrera Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga Soccer
  5. Judgement in Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against Safa reserved until ... Soccer
  6. New body wants Safa to amend rules to allow Lucas Radebe to run for president Soccer
  7. Ertugral says there's no bad blood between him and former employers Pirates Soccer
  8. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane changes his mind Soccer
  9. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  10. Pirates confirm the signing of talented midfielder Mlambo from Wits Soccer
X