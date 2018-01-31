Soccer

AmaZulu will have revenge on their minds‚ says Arrows coach Larsen

31 January 2018 - 16:32 By Mark Gleeson
Clinton Larsen, Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Golden Arrows and Supersport United at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaZulu-Natal on 14 January 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is warning that he expects neighbours AmaZulu to have revenge on their minds when the two sides meet in the Durban derby at the weekend.

It follows the 4-1 drubbing that Arrows handed new boys AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium back in September.

Since then Larsen’s side have won just twice and have become the draw kings of the league but are hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday night at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (kick off 8.15pm).

“AmaZulu have a score to settle with us from the last time we played against them. It’s going to be one hell of a game‚” predicted Larsen.

“The performance we had against Baroka at the weekend has remained fresh for the players this week.”

Arrows were held 2-2 by Baroka in KwaMashu last Sunday.

“We are hoping to build on last Sunday’s performance and give our supporters a good game to watch.

“Hopefully if we play in the same manner‚ we’ll stand a very good chance of bagging the points.

“We’ve been working on keeping them motivated through the week and building on that‚” added Larsen‚ whose side have drawn 11 of their 19 games in the current league campaign.

Arrows are 10th on the league standings‚ three points ahead of 14th placed AmaZulu.

