Soccer

Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

31 January 2018 - 10:15 By Reuters
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 30, 2018.
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 30, 2018.
Image: Geoff CADDICK / AFP

Arsenal suffered another painful Premier League defeat as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 on Tuesday, boosting their survival hopes and denting the visitors' top four chances.

Swansea's Sam Clucas struck either side of Jordan Ayew's strike to give Swansea the points after Arsenal had taken the lead through full back Nacho Monreal.

The visitors scored after 33 minutes but their advantage lasted just seconds as Mesut Ozil gave the ball away and Clucas equalised for the Welsh side.

Worse was to come for Arsenal in the second half as keeper Petr Cech sliced an attempted clearance, leaving Ayew to fire home after 61 minutes before Clucas finished right-footed to grab his second of the night with four minutes remaining.

"I felt defensively we were very poor and made big mistakes," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. "It's better not to talk about the second or third goals."

The defeat leaves Arsenal in sixth place, eight points adrift of Liverpool in fourth after the Merseysiders won 3-0 at Huddersfield Town, and they were left licking their wounds after one win in their last five league games.

They have three wins and six defeats in their 13 league matches on the road this season and have gone five successive away games without a victory in all competitions.

SWANSEA REVIVAL

Swansea, however, have been rejuvenated by new manager Carlos Carvalhal and climbed out of the bottom three with the win, moving above Stoke City on goal difference.

Having also beaten visitors Liverpool in the league last week, Swansea have won four and lost one of eight games in all competitions under the Portuguese coach.

"We have a chance (of staying up). We are not in intensive care," said Carvalhal. "We are not far away from the doctor saying we can go home."

Arsenal started with new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench following his move from Manchester United as part of the deal that took Chile forward Alexis Sanchez in the other direction, but it was not long before they were ahead.

Ozil's superb ball over the defence found Monreal sliding in at the back post to score his fourth goal of the season.

That lead was wiped out in a flash, however, as Ozil went from hero to villain, giving the ball away under pressure to Alfie Mawson, who slid it through for Clucas to score.

Mkhitaryan came on to make his debut after an hour but moments later the hosts stunned the visitors by taking the lead thanks to another error, this time from Cech.

Arsneal defender Shkodran Mustafi rolled the ball back to the keeper but he made a mess of his clearance, presenting a gift for Ayew to score before Clucas wrapped up the win by firing home after another superb run from Ayew. 

READ MORE:

PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane

Outspoken Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane says Premier Soccer League defenders are scared of Gift Motupa.
Sport
19 hours ago

Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now?

South African sport can be the best and the worst of things.
Sport
20 hours ago

Sweden clubs chasing Bafana striker Rantie after his sacking in Turkey

Tokelo Rantie might be headed back to his happy stomping ground in Sweden after his contract at Turkish club Genclerbirligi was terminated this week.
Sport
21 hours ago

Tendai Ndoro's future in the balance as PSL contemplates his fate

Ajax Cape Town are hoping to know before kick off on Wednesday whether they will be able to use Tendai Ndoro in their match against Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. We were complacent‚ admits Titans coach Boucher after Warriors defeat  Cricket
  2. Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma Soccer
  3. Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro Soccer
  4. Rusike has makings of a great striker‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Shakes Mashaba throws his weight behind new forum bidding for change in SA ... Soccer
  2. Fiery Alexis Sanchez can spark Man United, says Ander Herrera Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga Soccer
  4. Judgement in Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against Safa reserved until ... Soccer
  5. New body wants Safa to amend rules to allow Lucas Radebe to run for president Soccer
  6. Ertugral says there's no bad blood between him and former employers Pirates Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane changes his mind Soccer
  8. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  9. Pirates confirm the signing of talented midfielder Mlambo from Wits Soccer
  10. Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home TshisaLIVE
X