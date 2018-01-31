Soccer

Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni

31 January 2018 - 16:18 By Marc Strydom
Innocent Nemukondeni during the Ajax Cape Town interview session at Ikamva on August 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein Celtic have signed former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni.

A Celtic official arrived at at the Premier Soccer League's offices on Wednesday's deadline day of the January transfer window to register Nemukondeni.

The official was there also to register Botswana international goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe‚ who has signed for the club on a three-year deal from Free State Stars‚ and former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni‚ who terminated his contract with the Urban Warriors this past week.

Nemukondeni signed for Ajax from Pretoria University in August 2017.

