Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni
31 January 2018 - 16:18
Bloemfontein Celtic have signed former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni.
A Celtic official arrived at at the Premier Soccer League's offices on Wednesday's deadline day of the January transfer window to register Nemukondeni.
The official was there also to register Botswana international goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe‚ who has signed for the club on a three-year deal from Free State Stars‚ and former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni‚ who terminated his contract with the Urban Warriors this past week.
Nemukondeni signed for Ajax from Pretoria University in August 2017.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE