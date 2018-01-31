Soccer

Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma

31 January 2018 - 11:13 By Reuters
Chelsea have signed Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in a more advanced role on the left flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of $24.9 million and will offer manager Antonio Conte an alternative to Marcos Alonso.

"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club," Emerson told the club's official website (www.chelseafc.com).

"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it," he added.

British newspapers reported on Tuesday that Chelsea were close to signing France striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

