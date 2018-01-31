Soccer

Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Andile Jali

31 January 2018 - 13:11 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of Pitso Mosimane (L) speaking to his then Bafana Bafana players Thulani Serereo (#11) and Andile Jali (R) during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Burkina Faso in Johannesburg, South Africa. Sundowns are reportedly close to signing Jali before the 2017/18 window transfer windows closes at midnight on Wednesday 31 January 2018.
A file photo of Pitso Mosimane (L) speaking to his then Bafana Bafana players Thulani Serereo (#11) and Andile Jali (R) during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Burkina Faso in Johannesburg, South Africa. Sundowns are reportedly close to signing Jali before the 2017/18 window transfer windows closes at midnight on Wednesday 31 January 2018.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates midfield strongman Andile Jali.

Talks are underway between Jali's representatives and Sundowns and the two parties are trashing out the finer details of a transfer that would give the Brazilians even more muscle than they already have.

The 27-year old Jali‚ who is interested in returning to South Africa after three seasons in Europe‚ is in the last six months of his contract with Belgian side club KV Oostende and he has a buy-out clause in the region of R6 million.

Sundowns‚ who have already spent big in this transfer window on defender Siyabonga Zulu and attackers Jeremy Brockie‚ Aubrey Ngoma and Gaston Sirino‚ are not prepared to pay R6 million for a midfielder who will be available for free at the end of the season.

The Brazilians are prepared to sign the midfielder on a pre-contract and then wait for his deal at Oostende to run out in six months time.

Over the past few months‚ Oostende have failed to convince Jali to sign a new contract.

The other reason Sundowns are not under pressure to get Jali during this transfer window is that the midfielder will not be eligible to play in the Caf Champions League‚ which starts with the preliminary rounds in February.

If Jali joins the Brazilians in the next transfer window‚ coach Pitso Mosimane will be able to register him for the later stages of the continental tournament in August where clubs are allowed to add more players to their roosters.

Jali has been a regular starter with a contribution of 20 Jupiler Pro League matches and four goals but Oostende have struggled at the wrong side of the log and they are sitting third from the bottom after 24 outings.

By acquiring Jali‚ Mosimane is preparing for life without ageing captain Hlompho Kekana who is going to find it difficult to cope with the demands of the Champions League and domestic programmes in the coming years.

READ MORE:

Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma

Chelsea have signed Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro

Striker Tendai Ndoro has been cleared by the Premier Soccer League to play for Ajax Cape Town in a major relief for the relegation-threatened outfit‚ ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rusike has makings of a great striker‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says the club’s new striking signing from Maritzburg United‚ Evans Rusike‚ “has all the makings of a great ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

Arsenal suffered another painful Premier League defeat as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 on Tuesday, boosting their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane

Outspoken Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane says Premier Soccer League defenders are scared of Gift Motupa.
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up Soccer
  2. Stormers ready to take it to next level Rugby
  3. Five things this ODI series can teach us about SA's ODI progress Cricket
  4. Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane Soccer
  2. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  3. Sweden clubs chasing Bafana striker Rantie after his sacking in Turkey Soccer
  4. Tendai Ndoro's future in the balance as PSL contemplates his fate Soccer
  5. Shakes Mashaba throws his weight behind new forum bidding for change in SA ... Soccer
  6. Fiery Alexis Sanchez can spark Man United, says Ander Herrera Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga Soccer
  8. Judgement in Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against Safa reserved until ... Soccer
  9. New body wants Safa to amend rules to allow Lucas Radebe to run for president Soccer
  10. Ertugral says there's no bad blood between him and former employers Pirates Soccer
  11. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane changes his mind Soccer
  12. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
X