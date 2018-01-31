Soccer

The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax

31 January 2018 - 17:57 By Marc Strydom
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium on January 12, 2018 in Cape Town.
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium on January 12, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will appeal the decision by its own dispute resolution chamber (DRC) allowing Tendai Ndoro to turn out for Ajax Cape Town.

The DRC ruled on Wednesday in favour of Ajax and Ndoro‚ making the Zimbabwean eligible to play for the club.

However‚ the PSL is apparently unhappy with the decision by the DRC that appears to go against Fifa rules that a player can only play for one club in a season.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon the PSL stated: "The Premier Soccer League has noted the ruling of the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on the matter involving Ajax Cape Town and Mr Tendai Ndoro.

"This morning‚ the PSL DRC issued a declaration order which cleared Mr Ndoro to play for Ajax Cape Town.

"The PSL respects the decision of the DRC but disagrees with it.

"Consequently‚ the League will be taking the decision on appeal."

Earlier on Wednesday Ajax had posted on their official Twitter page that the DRC decision had gone in the club’s favour.

Ajax Tweeted: “The PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber has ruled in favour of Ajax Cape Town and Tendai Ndoro.

“The Zimbabwe international has been declared eligible for selection.”

There had been a question mark hanging over the head of the signing of Ndoro by Ajax in late December over Fifa rules stating players cannot play for three clubs in a season.

In the 2017-18 season Ndoro played one game for Orlando Pirates in August before signing for Saudi club Al Faisaly.

He made his return to the PSL after signing for Ajax in December.

READ MORE:

AmaZulu will have revenge on their minds‚ says Arrows coach Larsen

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is warning that he expects neighbours AmaZulu to have revenge on their minds when the two sides meet in the Durban ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni

Bloemfontein Celtic have signed former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni.
Sport
4 hours ago

PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up

There was precious little activity at the Premier Soccer League offices in the early afternoon on the final day of the January transfer window.
Sport
4 hours ago

Orlando Pirates' Norodien joins Platinum Stars on loan

Orlando Pirates winger Riyaad Norodien has been loaned for the remainder of the 2017-18 season to struggling Platinum Stars‚ Pirates have announced.
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Royal Bafokeng confirm the sale of embattled Platinum Stars Soccer
  2. Transfer deadline day flurry at the PSL offices Soccer
  3. Formula One to stop using female models on the grid Sport
  4. PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights Soccer
  2. William Twala joins Maritzburg on loan from Chiefs Soccer
  3. Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma Soccer
  5. Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro Soccer
  6. Rusike has makings of a great striker‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  7. Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea Soccer
  8. PSL defenders fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane Soccer
  9. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  10. Sweden clubs chasing Bafana striker Rantie after his sacking in Turkey Soccer
  11. Tendai Ndoro's future in the balance as PSL contemplates his fate Soccer
X