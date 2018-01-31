Soccer

William Twala joins Maritzburg on loan from Chiefs

31 January 2018 - 13:47 By Marc Strydom
William Twala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 02, 2016 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Winger William Twala has been loaned from Kaizer Chiefs to Maritzburg United for the rest of the 2017-18 season‚ Chiefs announced on Wednesday.

On the final day of the January transfer window‚ Twala‚ who has seen less action at Amakhosi this season‚ and whose prospects have diminished with the arrival of Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro at the Soweto giants‚ joined Maritzburg on loan.

Chiefs Tweeted: "The Club would like to confirm that William Twala will join Maritzburg United on loan for the remainder of the 2017/2018 #AbsaPrem season.

"We wish him well during his stay at United."

