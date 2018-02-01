Soccer

Pirates coach Sredojevich urges players to get over the Ajax hiding

01 February 2018 - 12:13 By Mark Gleeson
Ajax Cape Town players Tendai Ndoro and Yannick Zakri celebrate with head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Ajax Cape Town players Tendai Ndoro and Yannick Zakri celebrate with head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates were handed a harsh footballing lesson by Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday and now have to show character and resolve to keep alive their title hopes‚ said coach Milutin Sredojevich.

The 3-0 loss at the Cape Town Stadium came despite almost total dominance from the Buccaneers‚ who were horribly wasteful in front of goal as they lost for the first time this year and slipped down to fourth place in the Premier Soccer League standings‚ five points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We went into this game with the intention of picking up where we left off after Saturday‚” said Sredojevich‚ whose side beat Platinum Stars 2-0 away last weekend.

“We conceded from a set-piece but kept on attacking.

"But we didn’t have a way to break down the reinforced defence that our opponent placed in front of their goal.

"We tended to play into the squeezed areas‚ and despite that squeeze and limited area and time on the ball‚ we still created chances.

"We conceded our second goal to a counterattack that was totally against the run of play‚” he explained.

Ajax were 2-0 up at the break after goals from Musa Lebusa from a corner and Yannick Zakri‚ newly signed from Sundowns.

“At half-time we tried to motivate the players to come out and give their best‚" said Sredojevich.

"It was total domination from us in the second half.

"Our opponent crossed the halfway line twice in the second half … three times maybe and scored that third goal‚ again totally against the run of play‚ while our chances went a begging.

“We tried to walk the ball into the net instead of being much more cool in front of the goal.

“Overall it was a hard lesson for us.

"All the statistical aspects were on our side but the most important stat‚ and the only one that counts (the scoreline)‚ was not on our side.

“We are in a process‚ we are learning‚ we learnt so many lessons tonight.

"The biggest one was how to try and break down the reinforced defence of our opponent.

"When you are in a process and building‚ this is something that occasionally happens.

“I hope this result wakes up the pride inside of us to make us fully aware that the game of football can go either way.

"Football has shown in this game that anyone has a chance to win‚ even if what happened on the field was not reflected in the result.”

Pirates next host Maritzburg United on Saturday (kick off 8.15pm) and Sredojevich challenged his players to put the Cape Town experience behind them.

“We have to refocus for the game against Maritzburg and recover the team for what will be our third match in seven days.

"But it is a match where we really need to show character‚ measure our values‚ pull up our socks‚ pull up our sleeves and show that what material we are built from‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker

Cape Town City have completed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Zakri, Lebusa shine as Ajax stun Pirates

Ajax Cape Town won three vital points in a 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday in a match in which they hardly had ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Royal Bafokeng confirm the sale of embattled Platinum Stars

Platinum Stars have confirmed the sale of the club by the Royal Bafokeng Nation to new owners.
Sport
18 hours ago

The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will appeal the decision by its own dispute resolution chamber (DRC) allowing Tendai Ndoro to turn out for Ajax Cape ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Blitzboks handed comfortable draw at Commonwealth Games Rugby
  2. We'll determine who'll win the league‚ says Hunt ahead of Chiefs showdown Soccer
  3. Ajax boss Efstathiou says Pirates tried to destabilize his club on Wednesday Soccer
  4. Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking

Related articles

  1. The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax Soccer
  2. AmaZulu will have revenge on their minds‚ says Arrows coach Larsen Soccer
  3. Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni Soccer
  4. PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates' Norodien joins Platinum Stars on loan Soccer
  6. Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights Soccer
  7. William Twala joins Maritzburg on loan from Chiefs Soccer
  8. Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Andile Jali Soccer
  9. Chelsea sign Brazilian Emerson from Roma Soccer
  10. Ajax Cape Town breathe huge sigh of relief after PSL clears Tendai Ndoro Soccer
X