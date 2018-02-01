Soccer

We'll determine who'll win the league‚ says Hunt ahead of Chiefs showdown

01 February 2018 - 12:58 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Bidvest Wits' head coach Gavin Hunt gives instructions to newly signed striker Lehlohonolo Majoro during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 10 January 2018.
Bidvest Wits' head coach Gavin Hunt gives instructions to newly signed striker Lehlohonolo Majoro during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 10 January 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says they are in a position to determine who will win the league this season.

First on their agenda is Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday afternoon‚ a game the defending league champions have targeted as an eminently winnable one.

Wits finally look like the team that won the league at a canter last season and it is understandable that they are not too bothered by Chiefs' current good form.

They put SuperSport United to the sword in Pretoria on Saturday but Chiefs' superior defensive organisation is the envy of many teams.

Hunt said he's not happy that he's in a position to spoil other team's chances of winning the league but they've got a job to do.

“One thing is for sure‚ we'll determine who wins the league because we still have to play all these teams‚" Hunt said.

"We might not do it but we've got the capacity to beat everybody.

"You can't expect to win every game and the top team isn't dominating every game.

"So this league is very close in terms of top to bottom.

“It doesn't make me feel better because we can't win the league.

"We're too far away unless we win 11 games.

"We still have to play everybody.

"Like most teams‚ we've got the capacity to beat everyone anywhere.

"It's going to be tight if it goes to the wire because there's no consistency.

"This time last year we were hitting a run and we were on two points per game and the current leaders aren't even on two points per game.

"It looks like less than 60 points can win the league this season.”

Chiefs have shown their aggressive hand in the recently closed transfer window with the acquisitions of Leonardo Castro and Siphelele Ntshangase.

Coach Steve Komphela also hasn't been shy of utilising three forwards‚ a trick that nearly paid off in their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Hunt said they will have a tough task on their hands.

“Chiefs aren't an easy team to play against and I thought they were very unlucky against Mamelodi Sundowns‚" Hunt said.

"They've also made a few signings and that will also help them.

"It's not going to be easy.

“Against Chiefs‚ the problem we've often had is that we've created a lot and don't score many.

"We create more chances than we did in the SuperSport game but we don't score.

"I look at how many opportunities we've had before they have any but we need to score.

"That's been the story of our season.”

READ MORE:

Ajax boss Efstathiou says Pirates tried to destabilise his club on Wednesday

Ajax Cape Town want a speedy resolution to the Tendai Ndoro case to have uncertainty removed from around the club as they try to stave off relegation.
Sport
1 hour ago

Pirates coach Sredojevich urges players to get over the Ajax hiding

Orlando Pirates were handed a harsh footballing lesson by Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday and now have to show character and resolve to keep alive their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker

Cape Town City have completed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Zakri, Lebusa shine as Ajax stun Pirates

Ajax Cape Town won three vital points in a 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday in a match in which they hardly had ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Blitzboks handed comfortable draw at Commonwealth Games Rugby
  2. We'll determine who'll win the league‚ says Hunt ahead of Chiefs showdown Soccer
  3. Ajax boss Efstathiou says Pirates tried to destabilize his club on Wednesday Soccer
  4. Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking

Related articles

  1. Royal Bafokeng confirm the sale of embattled Platinum Stars Soccer
  2. Transfer deadline day flurry at the PSL offices Soccer
  3. The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax Soccer
  4. AmaZulu will have revenge on their minds‚ says Arrows coach Larsen Soccer
  5. Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni Soccer
  6. PSL deadline day transfer action hotting up Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates' Norodien joins Platinum Stars on loan Soccer
  8. Arsenal get their man Aubameyang, Mahrez in City's sights Soccer
  9. William Twala joins Maritzburg on loan from Chiefs Soccer
  10. Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Andile Jali Soccer
X