Soccer

West Ham suspend director of player recruitment Tony Henry amid racism claim

01 February 2018 - 18:04 By Reuters
Members of West Ham United F.C. watch members of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks work out following a training session at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the headquarters and practice facility of the Seahawks on July 5, 2016 in Renton, Washington. File photo
Members of West Ham United F.C. watch members of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks work out following a training session at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the headquarters and practice facility of the Seahawks on July 5, 2016 in Renton, Washington. File photo
Image: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images/AFP

West Ham United have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry following claims of racial discrimination, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Henry said the club wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad as "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

The club confirmed Henry has been suspended pending "full and thorough investigation".

"West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims," the club said in a statement.

"The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

"The club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded."

Henry joined West Ham in 2014, having previously worked for Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea. 

READ MORE:

Outgoing Stars chairman says he's got nothing to hide amid Hawks investigations

Outgoing chairman of Platinum Stars‚ Cliff Ramoroa‚ says he has got nothing to hide and if there are criminal charges of corruption against him‚ let ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chief Nonkonyana to convince Tokyo Sexwale to run for SAFA president

The National Football Consultative Forum (NFCF) will ask politician turned businessman Tokyo Sexwale to be their candidate for the Safa elections in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Platinum Stars sold for R22‚5 million to Johannesburg-based Rawat Petroleum

Johannesburg-based Rawat Petroleum are the company behind a consortium who have bought Platinum Stars from Royal Bafokeng Holdings for R22‚5 million‚ ...
Sport
4 hours ago

A closer look at all the major moves after the PSL transfer deadline

The January transfer window has slammed shut with a number of Premier Soccer League clubs making significant changes to their squad.
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chief Nonkonyana to convince Tokyo Sexwale to run for SAFA president Soccer
  2. Platinum Stars sold for R22‚5 million to Johannesburg-based Rawat Petroleum Soccer
  3. Outgoing Stars chairman says he's got nothing to hide amid Hawks investigations Soccer
  4. Bok quartet to make first appearance of season for Stormers Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking

Related articles

  1. Why Ajax's decision to play Ndoro v Bucs could come back to haunt them Soccer
  2. We'll determine who'll win the league‚ says Hunt ahead of Chiefs showdown Soccer
  3. Ajax boss Efstathiou says Pirates tried to destabilize his club on Wednesday Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Sredojevich urges players to get over the Ajax hiding  Soccer
  5. Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Soccer
  6. Zakri, Lebusa shine as Ajax stun Pirates Soccer
  7. Royal Bafokeng confirm the sale of embattled Platinum Stars Soccer
  8. Transfer deadline day flurry at the PSL offices Soccer
  9. The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax Soccer
  10. AmaZulu will have revenge on their minds‚ says Arrows coach Larsen Soccer
  11. Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni Soccer
X