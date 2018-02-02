Tendai Ndoro says he is not bothered by the controversy surrounding his status at Ajax Cape Town and hopes the decision by the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber earlier this week will survive an upcoming appeal.

“There was an issue but now I’m happy to play football and that’s why I’m here at Ajax‚” he said‚ putting in the past tense a row that is still very much on the table.

Ajax won the right earlier this week to field Ndoro in spite of a Fifa rule that says no player can feature for three different clubs in a single season.

The PSL have since appealed the decision of their own judicial body and Orlando Pirates protested on Wednesday when Ndoro‚ 32‚ was drafted back into the Ajax lineup after the initial reprieve.

“Football is now being played on the (boardroom) table rather than on the field. We’ll see what comes out but I guess I’m free. If I wasn’t then I couldn’t play‚” Ndoro said.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the rules except to say I’m happy I’m playing‚” he added.