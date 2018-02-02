Orlando Pirates are a “fantastic team”‚ Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership match-up between the two sides at Orlando Stadium.

In what could be the game of the weekend‚ United‚ who have lost once in six games‚ with four of those wins‚ meet a Pirates playing much-admired football‚ but on the rebound from a 3-0 shock away against second-last Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday night.

“Pirates are a fantastic side playing fantastic football‚ but we definitely want to get something out of it‚” Davids said.

The Maritzburg coach put his team’s form – traditional bottom-half dwellers United are in sixth position‚ just two points behind fourth-placed Pirates‚ and with a game in hand – down to a team effort in defence.