Soccer

Pirates are a 'fantastic team'‚ says Fadlu Davids

02 February 2018 - 14:54 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids looks on during the MTN8 semi final second leg match against Supersport United on the 09 September 2017 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids looks on during the MTN8 semi final second leg match against Supersport United on the 09 September 2017 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are a “fantastic team”‚ Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership match-up between the two sides at Orlando Stadium.

In what could be the game of the weekend‚ United‚ who have lost once in six games‚ with four of those wins‚ meet a Pirates playing much-admired football‚ but on the rebound from a 3-0 shock away against second-last Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday night.

“Pirates are a fantastic side playing fantastic football‚ but we definitely want to get something out of it‚” Davids said.

The Maritzburg coach put his team’s form – traditional bottom-half dwellers United are in sixth position‚ just two points behind fourth-placed Pirates‚ and with a game in hand – down to a team effort in defence.

Fall in platinum price 'forced Bafokeng to sell Stars'

The struggling South African economy and fall in the price of platinum forced the Royal Bafokeng Nation to sell Platinum Stars‚ a spokesman for the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Davids did also single out the addition of Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori as having especially made an impact.

“When Virgil Vries left we needed a profile goalkeeper who is good in the air. We looked at our youth and at the Diski team‚ and had a lot of short players‚” United’s coach said.

“We knew last season that crosses into the box were our weak point‚ and Richard gives us that dimension.

“(But) it’s a team effort. It starts from up-front where we press the opposition‚ so it’s not only about our defence and our goalkeeper.”

United have conceded the joint-least goals in the PSL with third placed Kaizer Chiefs (11).

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was left ruing more missed chances by his team against Ajax‚ with particularly left-back Innocent Maela spurning a second-half sitter that could have pulled the Buccaneers back into the game.

“It was game that gave everyone a chance‚” the coach said‚ despite the scoreline.

“Against the run of play we conceded from that corner kick (as Mosa Lebusa opened for Ajax). That pushed us to come out.

If Ajax can beat Pirates they can beat anyone‚ says Ertugral

Muhsin Ertugral believes Ajax Cape Town have hurdled over a psychological block and been injected with newfound confidence after beating Orlando ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“We had prepared ourselves to close everything. However losing the ball carelessly to a counterattack – from I think the second or third time attacking the centre of the opponents in the first half – we conceded (Yannick Zakri’s second) goal.

“At half time we were looking regroup‚ to pull the best from us. But we couldn’t have the answer against a reinforced defence.

“The result did not reflect what really happened on the field. We need to accept it‚ learn a really humble pie lesson‚ and move forward.”

Pirates have won three and drawn one of their last five matches.

PSL this weekend:

Friday:

  • Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns (Athlone Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

  • SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
  • Free State Stars v Baroka FC (Goble Park‚ 3.30pm)
  • Bidvest Wits v Kaizer Chiefs (Bidvest Stadium‚ 6pm)
  • AmaZulu v Lamontville Golden Arrows (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
  • Orlando Pirates v Maritzburg United (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15)

Sunday:

  • Chippa United v Platinum Stars (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
  • Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Most read

  1. Coetzee’s Boks by the numbers Rugby
  2. Kaizer Chiefs play differently to any PSL team‚ says Hunt Soccer
  3. Pirates are a 'fantastic team'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  4. Fall in platinum price 'forced Bafokeng to sell Stars' Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X