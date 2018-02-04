Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela slams his defenders

04 February 2018 - 13:48 By Sazi Hadebe
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela looks on from the bench during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela looks on from the bench during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ryan Moon gave Chiefs the lead in the first half but a Lehlohonolo Majoro header early in the second period was enough to earn the hosts a share of the spoils at a rain soaked BidVest Stadium.

Komphela abandoned his usually measured approach in post-match comments and delivered a scathing assessment of his rearguard.

"That they (Wits) will cross the ball is a given‚" said Komphela of Sifiso Hlanti's 54th minute cross on the left that was not dealt with by his defenders.

"Stop the cross and if you fail to stop it deal with it inside the box. And Major got a free header.

"We went to sleep and we didn't start the second half very well.

"Our second half was very poor because we started badly.

"We defended the cross poorly and there were instances where there were lapses of concentration... terrible lapses of concentration.

"I'm thinking either of the teams should have at least had a win here.

"I'm also tempted to say we just lost points here.

"Any match drawn at Chiefs is loss.

"We want to win almost all the matches.

"A draw at Chiefs is a loss. I feel worse.

"We lost three points. It's worse than even a loss."

Chiefs are now fourth on the premiership table and they are seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

READ MORE:

Aubameyang promises more after goal-scoring Arsenal debut

Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to their Premier League rivals saying he has much more to offer after scoring on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates edge Maritzburg to move second

Orlando Pirates are not the finished product, as displayed by a nervous last period of Saturday night’s 2-1 Absa Premiership victory against ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs held at Wits, SuperSport beat Celtic

A 1-1 stalemate between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs did neither side’s cause any good as Chiefs slipped well behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the title ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane 'never swore at Gomes'‚ says Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane did not swear at or insult referee Victor Gomes in Friday night’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City and did not ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA handed heavy and embarrassing nine wickets defeat by India  Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela slams his defenders Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela defends Paez's poor display Soccer
  4. SA u19 coach not too bothered by a possible frosty reception  Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance

Related articles

  1. Larsen could not believe Chippa wanted to sell Zuke Soccer
  2. Tokyo Sexwale has 'agreed in principle' to run for Safa presidency Soccer
  3. Sundowns beat Cape Town City to stretch their lead Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs play differently to any PSL team‚ says Hunt Soccer
  5. Pirates are a 'fantastic team'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  6. Fall in platinum price 'forced Bafokeng to sell Stars' Soccer
  7. If Ajax can beat Pirates they can beat anyone‚ says Ertugral Soccer
  8. Nonkonyana dismissal case postponed to ‘earliest opportunity’ Soccer
  9. 'Football being played in the boardroom'‚ says Tendai Ndoro Soccer
X