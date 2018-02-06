Soccer

Bidvest Wits' striker Lehlohonolo Majoro celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 03 February 2018.
All eyes will be on BidVest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro when he lines up against his former employers Cape Town City in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup in Milpark on Wednesday night.

Majoro parted ways with City in December last year and he joined Wits last month in a move that he hopes will help his career scale the dizzy heights of old.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' striker told TimesLIVE that he would try to treat the encounter against the title-chasing visitors like any other outing and avoid obsessing too much about going up against his former employers.

‘‘I think it is about the mindset and how you channel your mind and your thoughts‚” Majoro said.

‘‘For me it is just another game and I do not have to really hype myself or psyche myself for the game because when you do such you tend to make a lot of mistakes.

‘‘You just have to go out there and treat it like any other game.”

Wits have struggled for the better part of the season and at one stage they were stuck in the relegation quicksand‚ desperately gasping for air as they tried to free themselves from its clutches.

But coach Gavin Hunt eventually managed to move them away from the abyss and they have started to play with the confidence that won them the league title last season‚ even moving away from the foot of the table to their current 14th place on the Absa Premiership standings.

Majoro said they would continue to ‘take it one game at a time” and not put themselves under unnecessary pressure as they continue to negotiate their way in the league and in the Nedbank Cup.

‘‘We know that for us‚ each and every game matters because of our situation in the league‚” he said.

‘‘For me‚ each and every game we play is more like a final. We take it one game at a time and we focus on the here and now.

‘‘Our next game is against Cape Town City on Wednesday and that is where we are focused.”

Majoro was limping at training this week but he was not too bothered about it and he insisted that would be available for selection against his old club.

‘‘It is just a minor knock and I twisted my ankle‚ and a bit of my knee‚” he said.

‘‘But for now we are still treating it and hopefully it should be okay by Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup fixtures (All fixtures kick off at 7:30pm):

AmaZulu vs Mthatha Bucks at King Zwelithini Stadium

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium

Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium

