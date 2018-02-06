Soccer

UEFA maintain ban for Real's Carvajal after 'deliberate booking'

06 February 2018 - 13:50 By Reuters
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Dani Carvajal advances with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Dani Carvajal advances with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.
Image: Jack GUEZ / AFP

Holders Real Madrid have been dealt a blow ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 first leg tie with Paris St Germain after UEFA said on Tuesday that it will uphold the decision to suspend defender Dani Carvajal for deliberately picking up a booking.

Carvajal was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute for time wasting in the La Liga club's 6-0 group stage win over APOEL Nicosia in November.

As it was the full back's third in that phase of the competition it ruled him out of their final group game, but in theory would have meant he was available for the upcoming round of 16 fixtures without the risk of further immediate suspension.

However, last December UEFA announced that their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body felt the player breached Article 15 of its disciplinary regulations and rejected the European champions' appeal against the extended sanction.

"The appeal lodged by Real Madrid CF has been dismissed and the UEFA CEDB's decision of 7 December is confirmed," a UEFA statement said.

"Given that Carvajal did not participate in the match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund played on 6 December 2017, the player still has to serve one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible." 

