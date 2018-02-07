Soccer

Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral hints at a new position for Siboniso Gaxa

07 February 2018 - 16:19 By Nick Said
Ajax Cape Town players Tendai Ndoro and Yannick Zakri celebrate with head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Ajax Cape Town players Tendai Ndoro and Yannick Zakri celebrate with head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Muhsin Ertugral says he is not afraid to throw new signing Siboniso Gaxa into the Ajax Cape Town side at any time‚ even if the former Kaizer Chiefs star has not played since last season.

This suggests that the veteran fullback may feature in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash at Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ though perhaps as a central defender rather than a wing-back.

Ertugral hinted that he may not be utilised as a right-back‚ his normal position‚ after the club also acquired Siyanda Zwane on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns in the last transfer window.

The coach has praised the experience and decision-making of the 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana star‚ and says that even if not fully fit‚ those qualities could be well utilised on the pitch for Ajax.

“He is a South African international and his experience at the moment is more vital than his physical strength‚” Ertugral said.

“So there are those elements that he can give the team on the road‚ when we are playing with the ball or without the ball.

“The right decisions that he takes … even without physical fitness.

"He is working hard‚ that [fitness] gap can be closed after the Golden Arrows game [on February 25]‚ then I think he will be completely ready.

“But also I am not scared to put him in because we need a player like that.

"He can also play some other positions.”

Ertugral is delighted to finally be working with Gaxa‚ having tried to sign him during his second spell as coach of Chiefs a decade ago.

“’Pa’ is a player that when I was with Chiefs‚ I loved how he was he was playing.

"When I was there we couldn’t get him‚ when I left he was on the transfer-list that we had developed at the time and Chiefs got him.”

Gaxa has not played since he left BidVest Wits at the end of the 2016/17 season.

READ MORE:

Shakes Mashaba’s bid for SAFA presidency off to a shaky start

Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s bid for the Safa presidency is off to an unconvincing start as the national leadership of a body purporting to sanction ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Former Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Wits player eager to prove all of them wrong

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to be wary of one of their own home-grown talents when they travel to Cape Town All Stars for a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash ...
Sport
9 hours ago

All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers

ALL eyes will be on BidVest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro when he lines up against his former employers Cape Town City in the Last 32 of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time

Cape Town All Stars coach Brandon Truter says he has had to use all his man-management skills this week as the club prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  2. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  3. Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  4. Batting talent set for Titans four-day debut Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. Rusike comes out second to Tau as an attacker‚ says Maritzburg's Davids Soccer
  2. UEFA maintain ban for Real's Carvajal after 'deliberate booking' Soccer
  3. Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration, says Tebas Soccer
  4. Chelsea slump again but Conte not losing any sleep Soccer
  5. Most shocking upsets of all time in the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  6. We weren't defensive against Maritzburg‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  7. Cape Town City parts ways with former Inter Milan striker Soccer
  8. Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance Soccer
  9. Klopp fumes as Kane makes Liverpool pay the penalty Soccer
  10. Norodien scores twice on his Stars debut in a six-goal thriller v Chippa Soccer
X