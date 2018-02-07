After getting his first marching orders in his professional career as a coach‚ Pitso Mosimane appealed to former referee Ace Ngcobo to provide some mentorship to PSL referees‚ especially the man who sent him off‚ Victor Gomez.

The Mamelodi Sundowns' coach said referees have to manage the game and thinks that's Gomez's weakness must be attended to.

"Maybe Ace Ngcobo can come to the party there (Gomez) because I think Ace is doing a good job on the TV‚" Mosimane said.

"He doesn't look the other way‚ he says it right.

"He's on top. Ace must mentor these guys‚" appealed Mosimane.

The Brazilians mentor will be on the stands when Sundowns play Cape Town All Stars in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup in Cape Town on Friday but was very critical of Gomez's action to send him off last week.

"Gomez made history‚" said Mosimane of the referee who sent him to the stands in their league game against Cape Town City on Friday.

"The guy (Gomez) always wants to be man of the match. He wants to be centre of attraction.

"He wants that big games to have his big collar up.

"You've got to give him the space. Let him gloat‚ man it's okay.

"It's personal‚ he has to be part of it.

"You've got to check the background.

"Look at his way of moving. Loot at him. And that behaviour influences.

"I guess everybody is like that. We got our own things."