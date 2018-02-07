Soccer

Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane

07 February 2018 - 16:01 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane challenges referee Victor Gomes' decision during the Absa Premiership match away at Cape Town City FC at Athlone Stadium on February 02, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane challenges referee Victor Gomes' decision during the Absa Premiership match away at Cape Town City FC at Athlone Stadium on February 02, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

After getting his first marching orders in his professional career as a coach‚ Pitso Mosimane appealed to former referee Ace Ngcobo to provide some mentorship to PSL referees‚ especially the man who sent him off‚ Victor Gomez.

The Mamelodi Sundowns' coach said referees have to manage the game and thinks that's Gomez's weakness must be attended to.

"Maybe Ace Ngcobo can come to the party there (Gomez) because I think Ace is doing a good job on the TV‚" Mosimane said.

"He doesn't look the other way‚ he says it right.

"He's on top. Ace must mentor these guys‚" appealed Mosimane.

The Brazilians mentor will be on the stands when Sundowns play Cape Town All Stars in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup in Cape Town on Friday but was very critical of Gomez's action to send him off last week.

"Gomez made history‚" said Mosimane of the referee who sent him to the stands in their league game against Cape Town City on Friday.

"The guy (Gomez) always wants to be man of the match. He wants to be centre of attraction.

"He wants that big games to have his big collar up.

"You've got to give him the space. Let him gloat‚ man it's okay.

"It's personal‚ he has to be part of it.

"You've got to check the background.

"Look at his way of moving. Loot at him. And that behaviour influences.

"I guess everybody is like that. We got our own things."

READ MORE:

Shakes Mashaba’s bid for SAFA presidency off to a shaky start

Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s bid for the Safa presidency is off to an unconvincing start as the national leadership of a body purporting to sanction ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Former Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Wits player eager to prove all of them wrong

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to be wary of one of their own home-grown talents when they travel to Cape Town All Stars for a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash ...
Sport
6 hours ago

All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers

ALL eyes will be on BidVest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro when he lines up against his former employers Cape Town City in the Last 32 of the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time

Cape Town All Stars coach Brandon Truter says he has had to use all his man-management skills this week as the club prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  2. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  3. Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  4. Batting talent set for Titans four-day debut Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time Soccer
  2. Ertugral says he will continue to play Ndoro until he's ordered to stop Soccer
  3. Moon is a natural born striker‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  4. UEFA maintain ban for Real's Carvajal after 'deliberate booking' Soccer
  5. Rusike comes out second to Tau as an attacker‚ says Maritzburg's Davids Soccer
  6. Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration, says Tebas Soccer
  7. Chelsea slump again but Conte not losing any sleep Soccer
  8. We weren't defensive against Maritzburg‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  9. Cape Town City parts ways with former Inter Milan striker Soccer
  10. Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance Soccer
  11. Klopp fumes as Kane makes Liverpool pay the penalty Soccer
X