Soccer

Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane

07 February 2018 - 16:07 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau applauds the fans after their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 2 February 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau applauds the fans after their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 2 February 2018.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described Percy Tau's brilliant run that culminated in Khama Billiat's winning goal against Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium last Friday as "unbelievable".

Tau got possession just outside the halfway mark‚ ran with the ball with pace beating about three players on his way before brilliantly using both feet to scoop it towards his Zimbabwean striking partner Billiat‚ who volleyed it home for his sixth goal of the season.

The goal which was scored early in the second half‚ helped Downs to cement their top position on the Absa Premiership log where they now lead Orlando Pirates with five points with a game in hand‚ with ten matches to wrap up the season.

"We cannot be claiming that we are coaching that (Tau's skills)‚" said Mosimane of the 23-year-old's remarkable run.

"That's an individual brilliance. Percy can do more hey. It's a minefield that has not been mined enough.

"There's more to come‚ but that was a brilliant contribution of Percy to that goal.

"That was a big beautiful goal in a big game.

"I think his assists‚ his goals and the way he plays at this time‚ puts him in a big position to be a footballer of the year because he's doing it week in and week out."

Mosimane further reiterated that Tau was now ripe for a European move but he must first win the league title‚ Nedbank Cup and the African Champions League with them this season.

Mosimane confirmed without mentioning names that Sundowns have received offers from European teams but he feels he must go to one of the top five leagues in Europe.

"The quality and the mentality says he's ready for Europe‚" said Mosimane.

"But I'm a very conservative coach. I always want to polish and he must shine. He must be either black or white not grey.

"I think the best place for Percy is go to one of the top five leagues in Europe.

"What will take him there is to be the best player in Bafana Bafana‚ score goals‚ to win the Champions League for us‚ to win the league and win the Nedbank Cup.

"That's the passport for Percy to go to big leagues. At this point in time he can go to any European league‚ they are so many.

"You've got the Sweden the Denmark and anywhere. But in my opinion he has to go to one the best five leagues in the world."

Tau himself played down his contribution in Billiat's goal‚ saying it was important for the team to get the goal and win the match.

"I was just happy that I contributed to the goal and Khama finished it very well‚" said Tau.

READ MORE:

Shakes Mashaba’s bid for SAFA presidency off to a shaky start

Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s bid for the Safa presidency is off to an unconvincing start as the national leadership of a body purporting to sanction ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Former Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Wits player eager to prove all of them wrong

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to be wary of one of their own home-grown talents when they travel to Cape Town All Stars for a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash ...
Sport
9 hours ago

All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers

ALL eyes will be on BidVest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro when he lines up against his former employers Cape Town City in the Last 32 of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time

Cape Town All Stars coach Brandon Truter says he has had to use all his man-management skills this week as the club prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  2. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  3. Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  4. Batting talent set for Titans four-day debut Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. Moon is a natural born striker‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  2. UEFA maintain ban for Real's Carvajal after 'deliberate booking' Soccer
  3. Rusike comes out second to Tau as an attacker‚ says Maritzburg's Davids Soccer
  4. Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration, says Tebas Soccer
  5. Most shocking upsets of all time in the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  6. Chelsea slump again but Conte not losing any sleep Soccer
  7. We weren't defensive against Maritzburg‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  8. Cape Town City parts ways with former Inter Milan striker Soccer
  9. Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance Soccer
  10. Klopp fumes as Kane makes Liverpool pay the penalty Soccer
X