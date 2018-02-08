Soccer

Manchester United profit weighed down by higher wage bill

08 February 2018 - 16:27 By Reuters
Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 3, 2018.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

English soccer club Manchester United said its core quarterly earnings dipped because of rising wages for its players after its return to the Champions League.

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and David de Gea, are currently second in the 20-team English Premier League and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, Europe's elite club competition.

"Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the club with the extension of Jose Mourinho's contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez," Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said.

Manager Mourinho last month extended his contract until 2020, while Sanchez moved from Arsenal.

The club's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 slipped to $94.9 million from 69 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 163.9 million pounds in the period -- the second quarter of its 2017-18 financial year.

However, salary expenses for the quarter came in 9.4 percent higher at 69.9 million pounds on player salary uplifts due to participation in the Champions League.

Controlled by the American Glazer family, United have won the English league title a record 20 times.

Last season, United won the League Cup, as well as Europe's second-tier Europa League competition, securing a slot in the cash-rich Champions League for the current season. 

