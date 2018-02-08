Soccer

Polokwane players were warned but they did not heed cautionary advice

08 February 2018 - 13:03 By Mark Gleeson
Polokwane City head coach Bernard Molekwa reacts on the touchline during the Absa Premiership match against Ajax Cape Town at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 04, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Polokwane City head coach Bernard Molekwa reacts on the touchline during the Absa Premiership match against Ajax Cape Town at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 04, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa warned his side against complacency going into the Nedbank Cup but will also have to take some responsibility for their shock exit at the hands of struggling Ubuntu Cape Town after fielding a weakened side in Wednesday’s first round defeat.

City‚ who reached the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout late last year‚ let an early lead slip as they went down 3-2 after extra time at the Athlone Stadium to the team propping up the National First Division in one of the biggest cup upsets in years.

“I warned my players that Ubuntu’s position on the log means nothing‚" Molekwa said as he analysed the game afterwards.

"The Nedbank Cup has surprises and obviously they wanted it more.

"We had to make sure that we killed the game early‚ in the first half‚ so that when they tried to come back we would have at least a two-goal cushion.

“That would have been the best scenario because we know normally the National First Division teams and ABC Motsepe teams are hard running teams and that they would want it more and this showed in our game.

“Obviously I’m not happy with the result and also with the way we played.

"I think we started well and dominated the game and scored.

"After they equalised at a crucial moment‚ we allowed Ubuntu to come into the game and they started trying to play.

“I told the players to be aware‚ to be alert when we went back out for the second half and beware of the critical moments‚ which are very important in the game‚” he added.

“We also conceded from that‚ which didn’t make me happy.

"As we tried to get back into the game we got a red card but the boys kept on fighting. But we got the equaliser.

"Ubuntu kept pushing us in extra time until they got that killer goal.

"Congratulations to them.”

Polokwane made nine changes from the starting line-up against Ajax Cape Town on Sunday‚ where they drew 1-1 at home‚ with top marksman Rodney Ramagalela still sidelined by injury.

“Some players needed a rest and others needed that chance‚ so we gave them an opportunity to play. It was up to them to raise their hands to say they are ready.

"But I’ve seen what I’ve seen and we’ll take it from there going forward.”

Now Molekwa will turn his attention to league survival as City sit only one point above the relegation zone and have a tough upcoming programme‚ with their next two fixtures away at Bloemfontein Celtic and neighbours Baroka.

“Obviously now the focus will be on the league.

"We wanted to take this competition seriously but unfortunately the result didn’t go our way.

"So we just have to put our focus now on the league and make sure we improve our log position which is not good‚” the City coach said.

READ MORE:

To be able to share the pitch with Tau and Billiat is awesome‚ says Brockie

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has marvelled at new team-mates Percy Tau and Khama Billiat's silky skills on the pitch.
Sport
2 hours ago

Is there finally an end in sight to the search for a permanent PSL CEO?

The latest development in the ongoing saga over the search for a permanent CEO of the Premier Soccer League will be reported to a board of governors’ ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns striker Brockie desperate to break his goal duck

Striker Jeremy Brockie has been warmly welcomed at Mamelodi Sundowns and the only thing missing now is his first goal for his new employers.
Sport
2 hours ago

Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins

Record eight-time title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt are among 10 former winners who qualified for the 2018 CAF Champions League, which begins this ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Komphela turns to divine intervention as pressure to win trophies at Chiefs ... Soccer
  2. Swallows FC deny buying the NFD franchise of Cape Town All Stars Soccer
  3. Why PinkDay is an occasion circled in red on the domestic sports calendar Cricket
  4. Is there finally an end in sight to the search for a permanent PSL CEO? Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. First upset of the 2018 Nedbank Cup as Ubuntu Cape Town stun Polokwane Soccer
  2. Cape Town City knock Wits out of the Nedbank Cup  Soccer
  3. Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral hints at a new position for Siboniso Gaxa Soccer
  4. Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  5. Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  6. Shakes Mashaba’s bid for SAFA presidency off to a shaky start Soccer
  7. Former Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Wits player eager to prove all of them wrong Soccer
  8. All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers Soccer
  9. Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time Soccer
  10. Ertugral says he will continue to play Ndoro until he's ordered to stop Soccer
X