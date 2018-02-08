Sundowns striker Brockie desperate to break his goal duck

Striker Jeremy Brockie has been warmly welcomed at Mamelodi Sundowns and the only thing missing now is his first goal for his new employers.

The New Zealand-born striker said a goal or two against National First Division club Cape Town All Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 tie in Cape Town on Friday night will go a long way in settling his nerves.

Brockie will be looking to open his account and win the Nedbank Cup for a third season in a row with Sundowns after winning it twice with former club SuperSport United in the last two seasons.

"Yah it will be pretty nice‚" said Brockie of the trophies he has won in this competition.

"It was the first piece of silverware that I won in South Africa and I have managed to go back-to-back with it. I feel I'm in the right team to go and win it for the third time.

"It's definitely on my mind and hopefully I can make that achievement."

Brockie said he would use Friday's game against All Stars to try and open his account as a Brazilian.

"When you get to a new club‚ you always want to find your feet and put the ball in the back of the net‚" he said.

"I didn't have too many chances against City‚ disappointed with the header that I had against Chiefs.

"I'm slowly getting closer and closer and I'm sure once that first one comes‚ there will be no pressure on me whether from the technical team or players.

"They know that it will happen when it happens.

"Once that first one is off my back‚ it will start flowing from there."

Despite not knowing much about their opponents‚ Brockie said his side should have enough ammunition to go to the next round.

"I think if we play to our game and strengths‚ then we should find ourselves in the next round‚" he said.

"We are not going there overconfident because it is a cup game and anything can happen‚" said the player known as the "Sniper" for his goal scoring prowess in SA."