Soccer

Sundowns striker Brockie desperate to break his goal duck

08 February 2018 - 12:03 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie is marshalled by Kaizer Chiefs' defender Teenage Hadebe during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 27 January 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie is marshalled by Kaizer Chiefs' defender Teenage Hadebe during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 27 January 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Striker Jeremy Brockie has been warmly welcomed at Mamelodi Sundowns and the only thing missing now is his first goal for his new employers.

The New Zealand-born striker said a goal or two against National First Division club Cape Town All Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 tie in Cape Town on Friday night will go a long way in settling his nerves.

Brockie will be looking to open his account and win the Nedbank Cup for a third season in a row with Sundowns after winning it twice with former club SuperSport United in the last two seasons.

"Yah it will be pretty nice‚" said Brockie of the trophies he has won in this competition.

"It was the first piece of silverware that I won in South Africa and I have managed to go back-to-back with it. I feel I'm in the right team to go and win it for the third time.

"It's definitely on my mind and hopefully I can make that achievement."

Brockie said he would use Friday's game against All Stars to try and open his account as a Brazilian.

"When you get to a new club‚ you always want to find your feet and put the ball in the back of the net‚" he said.

"I didn't have too many chances against City‚ disappointed with the header that I had against Chiefs.

"I'm slowly getting closer and closer and I'm sure once that first one comes‚ there will be no pressure on me whether from the technical team or players.

"They know that it will happen when it happens.

"Once that first one is off my back‚ it will start flowing from there."

Despite not knowing much about their opponents‚ Brockie said his side should have enough ammunition to go to the next round.

"I think if we play to our game and strengths‚ then we should find ourselves in the next round‚" he said.

"We are not going there overconfident because it is a cup game and anything can happen‚" said the player known as the "Sniper" for his goal scoring prowess in SA."

READ MORE:

Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins

Record eight-time title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt are among 10 former winners who qualified for the 2018 CAF Champions League, which begins this ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Ubuntu Cape Town upset Polokwane, AmaZulu through to Nedbank last 16

Ubuntu Cape Town grabbed a major scalp as the opening night of Nedbank Cup action on Wednesday saw the club struggling at the bottom of the two tiers ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Cape Town City knock Wits out of the Nedbank Cup

Cape Town City have had so many smash and grabs against Bidvest Wits this season a charge sheet should have been laid at the SAPS.
Sport
14 hours ago

Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral hints at a new position for Siboniso Gaxa

Muhsin Ertugral says he is not afraid to throw new signing Siboniso Gaxa into the Ajax Cape Town side at any time‚ even if the former Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns striker Brockie desperate to break his goal duck Soccer
  2. Semenya looks back on extraordinary career and allows herself a shy smile Sport
  3. SA Rugby in bid to prevent SABC radio from dropping Super Rugby and Currie Cup Rugby
  4. Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City knock Wits out of the Nedbank Cup  Soccer
  2. Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral hints at a new position for Siboniso Gaxa Soccer
  3. Tau must go to one of the top five leagues in the world‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  4. Referee Gomez always wants to be man of the match‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  5. Shakes Mashaba’s bid for SAFA presidency off to a shaky start Soccer
  6. Former Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Wits player eager to prove all of them wrong Soccer
  7. All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers Soccer
  8. Why All Stars' fixture vs Sundowns could not have come at a worse time Soccer
  9. Ertugral says he will continue to play Ndoro until he's ordered to stop Soccer
  10. Moon is a natural born striker‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
X