Mahlambi grabs first official goal for Al Ahly

09 February 2018 - 10:22 By Nick Said
Phakamani Mahlambi. File photo.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Phakamani Mahlambi kick-started his career in Egypt with a first goal and an assist for Al Ahly as they beat Al Mokawloon in a league clash on Thursday night.

The Bafana Bafana youngster had found it tough to break through at the Cairo giants in the first half of the season and there had been suggestions he could be loaned out in January.

But Ahly have been rewarded for their faith in Mahlambi as he swept home the opener against Mokawloon‚ before laying on the second for Moroccan forward Walid Azarou.

His goal was a neat finish as he found space in the box and placed the ball low into the back of the net from 15-yards‚ showing a good level of composure.

It was just Mahlambi's third start of the season for Ahly and his first appearance of any kind since late December. But he had showed signs of form when he scored in a friendly game last week‚ prompting coach Hossam El-Badry to hand him a start.

Mahlambi will hope for a more successful second half of the season as he looks to regain his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

His only previous cap came in the 0-0 firnedly draw with Angola in March 2017‚ but the 20-year-old is still perceived as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

