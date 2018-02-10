It’s remarkable what some decent results can do for the lyricism of a Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Steve Komphela has a few wins under his belt again‚ and has a new-look Chiefs perhaps final capable of winning a trophy.

Amakhosi have their sights set on challenging for one in the Nedbank Cup where they meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in the last-32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Komphela‚ after looking pressured and grim around December‚ was back to his linguistically fluent self describing a situation in defence where Chiefs‚ finally‚ are almost injury-free.