Lennox Bacela resurfaces at Steenberg in Nedbank Cup

Steenberg United coach Mike Lukhubene is hoping to field veteran forward Lennox Bacela on Saturday when his team host fellow ABC Motsepe League side Orbit College in the Last-32 of the Nedbank Cup.

Former Orlando Pirates and Santos forward Bacela would make up just a handful of players with Premier Soccer League or National First Division experience in what is otherwise a very young squad.

“Bacela is 50-50 to play. We have agreed terms and he is training with us‚” Lukhubene said.

“I have just a few experienced players‚ like goalkeeper Abdulrahman White‚ who was at Chippa United … that is my pillar of the team.