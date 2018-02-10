Sundowns ’achieved what they wanted’ in Cape Town

It was ‘mission accomplished’ for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup‚ even if they were far from spectacular in seeing off lower league opposition in Friday night’s 1-0 last-32 win against Cape Town All Stars at Athlone Stadium.

Downs assistant-coach Manqoba Mngqithi made it clear his side had achieved their objective.

“I don’t think we did very well but we also got three clear chances in the second half and one in the first‚” he said as he stood in for suspended head coach Pitso Mosimane in addressing the media.

“Believe me‚ the plan was simply for us to come here and go through to the next round. It was not our objective to have more possession and dominate.

“It was a cup game and ultimately how can we complain when we achieved what we set out to do?”

Percy Tau’s 60th-minute goal separated the two clubs.

But not before the 10th-placed team in the National First Division squandered two sitters in front of goal that would have given them the lead and possibly changed the complexion of the game against the big-spending team at the helm of the Premier Soccer League standings.

“We knew we’d be up against a good team who play a similar style to us‚” Mngqithi added.

For All Stars captain‚ Msekeli Mvalo‚ it was a night of satisfaction despite defeat.

“We had the opportunity show that we are a team that can play. OK‚ it’s a pity to lose but the team can be satisfied‚” he said.

“We gave a good account of ourselves. We knew it wouldn’t be easy but we made a game of it‚” said the former Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows centreback.

“The coach (Brandon Truter) made it clear it was an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent and we showed we can keep the ball.

“We were playing against a big team and I think we gave everything we could.”