Soccer

'We should have won 10-0‚' says disappointed Wits coach Hunt

11 February 2018 - 13:38 By Sazi Hadebe
Eleazar Rodgers#9 celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 CAF Champions League football match between Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousses at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 10 February 2018.
Eleazar Rodgers#9 celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 CAF Champions League football match between Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousses at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 10 February 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits caoch Gavin Hunt was not surprised by his side's failure to punish Pamplemousses SC of Mauritius in a CAF African Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Eleazer Rodgers and midfielder Kabomelo Kodisang got the two first half goals that gave the Clever Boys a 2-0 victory‚ but Hunt was left disappointed with the number of chances his team wasted.

"This form (Saturday's) we are taking from the PSL‚" said Hunt following his team's failure to bury the Mauritian visitors under an avalanche of goals.

"I keep saying every week that the reason we are where we are (on the PSL log) is because of our lack of goal scoring‚ which is what we saw tonight.

"We should have won 10-0.

"But the form you saw tonight is the form we have in the PSL‚ and that's a problem."

Hunt was also worried about the away second leg‚ saying although the visitors did not show much on Saturday‚ they could be dangerous at home.

"There's is a bit of aggression in this team‚" he said.

Should Wits go through to the next round they will meet either FC Platinum of Zimbabwe or Clube de Agosto of Angola in March.

Hunt's team was eliminated by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first round of last year's competition but went on to win the Absa Premiership.

The second leg will be played on February 21 but Hunt is more worried by injuries and fatigue that impact on their domestic league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday before they travel to the island.

READ MORE:

Aguero and De Bruyne lift Manchester City to new heights

Champions-elect Manchester City looked strangely out of sorts during the first 45 minutes of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates dump Ajax out of Nedbank Cup

An injury-hit Orlando Pirates produced an effective performance muscling Ajax Cape Town out of the game at Orlando Stadium for Saturday night’s 2-0 ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Wits beat Pamplemousses

Two well-taken first half goals by winger Kobamelo Kodisang and striker Eleazar Rodgers were enough to see Bidvest Wits taking a healthy lead to the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Komphela a Chiefs coach ‘looking at the beauty of the stars’

It’s remarkable what some decent results can do for the lyricism of a Kaizer Chiefs coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Ubuntu hope shock against Polokwane can help save them in NFD

Ubuntu Cape Town assistant coach Jean-Pierre Farrugia hopes that Wednesday’s upset win over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup might just be the tonic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why Pirates’ coaches called Morrison to a meeting before Ajax cup match Soccer
  2. Pink ODI hero Klaasen couldn't even get tickets to the match two weeks ago Cricket
  3. US-based student joins SA's record-breaking party Sport
  4. 'We should have won 10-0‚' says disappointed Wits coach Hunt Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma

Related articles

  1. Sundowns cruise into Nedbank Cup last 16 Soccer
  2. Tinkler openly admits Nedbank Cup not SuperSport’s priority Soccer
  3. Ndoro protests to be heard next week Soccer
  4. Baroka FC suspend coach Thobejane Soccer
  5. Ex-goalie Wayne Roberts calls for legal penalty over 'drug' mugshot Soccer
  6. Sredojevic might unleash Pirates signing Mulenga on Ajax Soccer
  7. Cape Town City catch the bus to Swaziland for Confed Cup Soccer
  8. Mahlambi grabs first official goal for Al Ahly Soccer
  9. Manchester United profit weighed down by higher wage bill Soccer
  10. Komphela turns to divine intervention as pressure to win trophies at Chiefs ... Soccer
X