Soccer

What are striker Kermit Erasmus' immediate options?

12 February 2018 - 17:20 By Nick Said
Kermit Erasmus has joined French Ligue 1 side Rennes.
Kermit Erasmus has joined French Ligue 1 side Rennes.
Image: Rennes FC

Kermit Erasmus has to narrow options over his next move unless he wants to sit on the sidelines until next season.

Erasmus terminated his contract with French side Stade Rennes last week‚ after the January transfer window had shut‚ and that means he cannot sign for a team that operates with the same window dates as France.

It rules out most of Europe and South Africa until the next transfer window opens on July 1‚ but he does still have some options open to him.

Sweden and Norway are two countries whose windows are still open‚ as well as China.

The window in the United States opens on Wednesday‚ while clubs in Russia are able to sign players until the end of this month.

Ordinarily free agents can sign for clubs outside of the window‚ but only if their previous agreements either expired or were terminated during the last window.

This is to stop clubs making arrangements among themselves to simply terminate deals with players so they can move to another team.

Erasmus is unlikely to sit on the sidelines without a salary for the next five months and so could well have terminated his deal with another move in the offing.

But the fact that he cannot sign for a South African club until July puts an end to media reports that Mamelodi Sundowns were interested in his services – for now at least.

READ MORE:

Man City titles can help De Bruyne win Ballon d'Or, says Guardiola

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will be a serious Ballon d'Or contender if he wins major titles with the Premier League club, according to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

'We took a risk that paid us off in the end‚' says Pirates coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates’ six changes for their 2-0 victory against Ajax Cape Town were a risk‚ admitted Bucs’ coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ but one that brought ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'There were some problems between Muhsin and I‚' says Pirates' Morrison

Bernard Morrison has said‚ somewhat provocatively‚ that the celebration of his second goal against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday night – he and ...
Sport
6 hours ago

The final score was slightly flattering to Chiefs‚ says Arrows coach Larsen

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says Kaizer Chiefs have the inspirational Itumeleng Khune to thank after the KwaZulu-Natal visitors could not find ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Explosive revelations on first day of the committee of inquiry into Sascoc Sport
  2. What are striker Kermit Erasmus' immediate options? Soccer
  3. Cricket players‚ officials set to meet over future relationship Cricket
  4. Moosajee confirms investigation into events that led to fan allegedly racially ... Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...

Related articles

  1. The final score was slightly flattering to Chiefs‚ says Arrows coach Larsen Soccer
  2. Khune defies upset stomach to produce breathtaking display for Chiefs Soccer
  3. Chiefs put three past Arrows to advance to Nedbank Cup last 16 Soccer
  4. 'We should have won 10-0‚' says disappointed Wits coach Hunt Soccer
  5. Why Pirates’ coaches called Morrison to a meeting before Ajax cup match Soccer
  6. Aguero and De Bruyne lift Manchester City to new heights Soccer
  7. Pirates dump Ajax out of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  8. Wits beat Pamplemousses Soccer
  9. Komphela a Chiefs coach ‘looking at the beauty of the stars’ Soccer
  10. Ubuntu hope shock against Polokwane can help save them in NFD Soccer
X