Orlando Pirates’ new attacker arrives at crucial juncture of season

14 February 2018 - 17:30 By Mark Gleeson
New Orlando Pirates Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga.
New Orlando Pirates Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC via Twitter

Augustine Mulenga is in line for his Orlando Pirates debut after training extensively with his new teammates and also receiving his work permit‚ official said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was signed by Pirates during the January transfer window but did not immediately arrive at the club as he was competing for Zambia at the African Nations Championship in Morocco.

Coach Milutin Sredojevich was sceptical about his fitness ahead of last weekend’s Nedbank Cup win over Ajax Cape Town and did not include him in the match-day squad.

But with a fortnight’s break before their next match‚ Mulenga could debut when Pirates take on Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday‚ February 25.

Mulenga‚ who was named Zambia’s Player of the Year in 2017‚ has been brought in to help solve Pirates’ poor return in front of goal.

The club might lie second in the Premier Soccer League standings but have scored only 22 times in 21 league games.

Mulenga‚ who had the nickname ‘Diego’ in his home country‚ has a three-year deal with the Buccaneers after they paid some R4 million to sign him from Zanaco FC.

He scored three goals at the CHAN-2018 finals in Morocco and last year he featured regularly for Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

