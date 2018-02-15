Chiefs host Stellenbosch, Cape Town City face Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs have a home draw against National First Division side Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 16, but the pick of the ties in the round sees Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates in a fixture that pits Benni McCarthy against his former club.

Pirates knocked Ajax Cape Town out of the Last 32 with a comfortable 2-0 home win, but will likely find their trip to the Mother City a much tougher tie.

Pirates are unbeaten in their three previous fixtures against The Citizens though, including a 1-0 home win in the league earlier in the campaign.

Chiefs will expect to advance to the quarterfinals, though will be wary of a Stellenbosch team that is compact and well-organised under coach Steve Barker, who led second-tier University of Pretoria to the final in 2009.

On the way they beat Chiefs 4-3 in a thriller that year, while the AmaKhosi have come unstuck against second and third-tier opposition with fair regularity in the past, including Baroka FC, FC Cape Town and Black Leopards.

Mamelodi Sundowns should make light work of Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side EC Bees as they were drawn at home to the minnows, a chance perhaps for coach Pitso Mosimane to rest some first team players.

Baroka FC host another third-tier team in Steenberg United and both of those matches present giant-killing opportunities for the smaller clubs, though they would have much preferred a home draw.

Maritzburg United take on provincial rivals Royal Eagles at the ground they both share, the Harry Gwala Stadium, while AmaZulu entertain Ubuntu Cape Town in Durban.

Second-tier Ubuntu pulled off a notable scalp in the Last 32 when they beat top-flight Polokwane City 3-2 at home.

Free State Stars, who have been semifinalists in this competition four times in the last decade but never got further, host Chippa United in what could be a titanic struggle between those two.

And finally Bloemfontein Celtic will entertain second-tier Richards Bay as they seek a first win in the competition since 1985.

The matches are scheduled to be played in the week of March 6-11.

NEDBANK CUP LAST 16 DRAW:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates

Royal Eagles vs Maritzburg United

AmaZulu vs Ubuntu Cape Town

Free State Stars vs Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns vs EC Bees

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Richards Bay

Baroka FC vs Steenberg United