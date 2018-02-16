Arguments in the protests by Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City against Ajax Cape Town for fielding Tendai Ndoro against them have been heard by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee‚ and a judgement is being awaited.

The protests were heard on Thursday night.

Before the protests could go ahead the DC had to answer an argument on whether the case proceeding did not depend on a PSL appeal at arbitration over Ndoro having been cleared on January 31 by the league’s dispute resolution chamber as eligible to play for Ajax.

“Both protests were argued. I wasn’t sure if it would carry on or not‚ or be postponed. But it wasn’t – it was argued‚” PSL head of legal Michael Murphy said on Friday morning.

“Both sides were represented. And I understand judgement is awaited.

“The first issue was whether or not they could even hear the case until the other arbitration is finished.”

At issue is Ndoro being fielded by Ajax despite a Fifa ruling that a player cannot play for more than two clubs in a season.

Ndoro played a game for Pirates in August‚ then transferred to and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

He signed for Ajax in late December.

The PSL’s DRC decided in late January that Ndoro was eligible to play for the Urban Warriors.

The PSL appealed that decision‚ in a matter that has gone to arbitration with Safa.

Ndoro was fielded in Ajax’s 3-0 shock of Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31‚ then a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 4‚ with both opposition clubs lodging protests.